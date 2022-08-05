Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. AAG Energy Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2686   KYG000371040

AAG ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2686)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:09 2022-08-05 am EDT
1.410 HKD    0.00%
05:11aAAG ENERGY : Date of board meeting
PU
07/25AAG ENERGY : Change of joint company secretary and authorised representative
PU
07/25AAG Energy Holdings Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AAG Energy : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AAG Energy Holdings Limited

亞 美 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2686)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of AAG Energy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 for the purpose of, inter alia, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and its publication, and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

AAG Energy Holdings Limited

Ming Zaiyuan

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, August 5, 2022

As of the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Ming Zaiyuan, Mr. Yan Danhua, and Mr. Zhang Jianbing; the non-executive Director of the Company is Mr. Huang Min; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tai Kwok Leung Alexander, Dr. Liu Xiaofeng and Dr. Yang Ruizhao.

Disclaimer

AAG Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
