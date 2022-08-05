AAG Energy : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of AAG Energy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 for the purpose of, inter alia, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and its publication, and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

