Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. AAG Energy Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2686   KYG000371040

AAG ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2686)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/08 04:08:09 am EDT
1.290 HKD   -0.77%
03/31AAG Energy Arm to Add Over $19 Million Capital in JV With XTRQ; Shares Plunge 13%
MT
03/30AAG ENERGY : Revenue and Net Profit of AAGEnergyHitRecord High in FY2021Revenue increases by 55.69% to RMB1.991 BillionNet Profit increasesby59.84% to RMB816 MillionGross Production and Gross Sales Volume Reach New Highs
PU
03/30AAG ENERGY : Connected transaction capital increase agreement in relation to the joint venture company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AAG Energy : PROPOSED ADOPTION OF NEW MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

04/08/2022 | 06:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AAG Energy Holdings Limited ԭߕঐ๕છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2686)

PROPOSED ADOPTION OF NEW MEMORANDUM AND

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

This announcement is made by AAG Energy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 13.51(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'').

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company proposes to amend the existing memorandum of association and articles of association of the Company (the ''Existing M&A'') by adopting a new set of memorandum of association and articles of association of the Company (the ''New M&A'') in substitution for and to the exclusion to the Existing M&A in order to, among other things, permit the Company to (i) hold hybrid general meetings and electronic general meetings; (ii) bring the existing Articles of Association in line with amendments made to the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands and the Listing Rules; and (iii) incorporate certain housekeeping amendments (collectively the ''Proposed Amendments'').

The major proposed amendments in the New M&A are summarised as follows:

  • 1. to provide for shareholders right to speak and vote at a general meeting except where a shareholder is required, by the Listing Rules, to abstain from voting to approve the matter under consideration;

  • 2. to allow all general meetings of the Company to be held by means of telephone, electronic or other communication facilities;

  • 3. to provide for shareholders right to appoint, remove and fix the remuneration of the auditor of the Company;

  • 4. to provide for shareholders right to voluntarily wind up the Company;

  • 5. to amend the definition of ''special resolution'' and add a new definition of ''supermajority resolution''; and

  • 6. other amendments to better align with the wordings in the Listing Rules, the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands and the relevant provisions in the Existing M&A.

The Proposed Amendments are subject to consideration and approval of the shareholders of the Company by way of a special resolution at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company expected to be held on May 20, 2022 (the ''Annual General Meeting'').

A circular containing, among other things, particulars relating to the major changes brought about by the adoption of the New M&A when compared with the Existing M&A together with a notice convening the Annual General Meeting will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company in due course.

By order of the Board AAG Energy Holdings Limited

Ming Zaiyuan Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, April 8, 2022

As of the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Ming Zaiyuan, Mr. Yan Danhua, and Mr. Zhang Jianbing; the non-executive Director is Mr. Huang Min; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Tai Kwok Leung Alexander, Dr. Liu Xiaofeng and Dr. Yang Ruizhao.

Disclaimer

AAG Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AAG ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
03/31AAG Energy Arm to Add Over $19 Million Capital in JV With XTRQ; Shares Plunge 13%
MT
03/30AAG ENERGY : Revenue and Net Profit of AAGEnergyHitRecord High in FY2021Revenue increases ..
PU
03/30AAG ENERGY : Connected transaction capital increase agreement in relation to the joint ven..
PU
03/30AAG ENERGY : Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2021 and Closure of Register of..
PU
03/30AAG ENERGY : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 december 2021
PU
03/30AAG Energy Holdings Limited Announces Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 202..
CI
03/30AAG Energy Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/07AAG ENERGY : Date of board meeting
PU
01/18AAG ENERGY : Connected transaction formation of the joint venture company
PU
2021AAG ENERGY : Renewal of continuing connected transaction under the 2022 cooperation framew..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 041 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2020 510 M 80,2 M 80,2 M
Net cash 2020 1 765 M 277 M 277 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,20x
Yield 2020 8,38%
Capitalization 3 581 M 563 M 563 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 503
Free-Float 25,2%
Chart AAG ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AAG Energy Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAG ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dan Hua Yan President & Executive Director
Jiang Tao Wei Financial Director, Financial Controller & VP
Zai Yuan Ming Chairman
Kwok Leung Tai Independent Non-Executive Director
Xiao Feng Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AAG ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.80%563
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.49%129 553
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED48.44%73 169
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.79%70 610
CNOOC LIMITED41.47%64 714
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY34.37%59 358