June 12, 2024 at 04:09 am EDT
In connection with the release of AAK's Interim report for the second quarter of 2024, we invite investors and analysts to a conference call on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 10 a.m. CET. The conference will be chaired by Johan Westman, President and CEO, and Tomas Bergendahl, CFO.
The presentation can be followed via teleconference or webcast. If you wish to ask questions, please use the teleconference alternative.
To participate via teleconference, please register at the following link.
To follow the conference via webcast, please use the following link.
The Interim report for the second quarter will be released on July 18, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. CET. The presentation material will be available before the conference call while the webcast can be viewed subsequent to the conclusion of the call. The material can be found at www.aak.com/investors.
Contacts
Carl Ahlgren
Head of IR, Communication & Brand
Mobile: +46 706 81 07 34
E-mail: carl.ahlgren@aak.com
About AAK
Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offering is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer with the unique flexibility of our production assets and deep knowledge across products and industries. 4,100 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers and support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for more than 150 years.
This information is information that AAK is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-06-12 10:00 CEST.
AAK publ AB, also known as AarhusKarlshamn publ AB, is a Sweden-based holding company active primarily in the food processing sector. The Company refines vegetable oils for specialized products. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into three business segments: the Food Ingredients segment includes baking fat, dairy fat alternatives, Ice cream fats, infant formulas and oil/fats ingredients, among others; the Chocolate & Confectionery Fats segment provides chocolate and confectionery advantages, ranging from products developed for better sensory, health and longer shelf life to cost efficiency, know-how, technology and service, and the Technical Products & Feed segment includes golden wax, fatty acids, glycerin, deinking chemicals and animal feed. The Company operates Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd. as a majority owned subsidiary.