Published: 2024-04-11 10:00:00 CEST AAK AB

Investor News AAK's Sustainability Report for 2023 has been published AAK's Sustainability Report for 2023 has been published and is available in English and Swedish at the AAK website, www.aak.com. Contacts

Carl Ahlgren

Head of IR, Communication & Brand

Mobile: +46 706 81 07 34

E-mail: carl.ahlgren@aak.com About AAK

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offering is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer with the unique flexibility of our production assets and deep knowledge across products and industries. 4,100 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers and support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for more than 150 years. Attachments:

AAK Sustainability Report 2023.pdf



This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices

To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page