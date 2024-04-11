AAK : Sustainability Report for 2023 has been published
April 11, 2024 at 04:07 am EDT
Share
English
Swedish
Published: 2024-04-11 10:00:00 CEST
AAK AB
Investor News
AAK's Sustainability Report for 2023 has been published
AAK's Sustainability Report for 2023 has been published and is available in English and Swedish at the AAK website, www.aak.com.
Contacts
Carl Ahlgren
Head of IR, Communication & Brand
Mobile: +46 706 81 07 34
E-mail: carl.ahlgren@aak.com
About AAK
Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offering is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer with the unique flexibility of our production assets and deep knowledge across products and industries. 4,100 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers and support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for more than 150 years.
Attachments:
AAK Sustainability Report 2023.pdf
This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
AAK AB published this content on
11 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
11 April 2024 08:06:03 UTC.
AAK publ AB, also known as AarhusKarlshamn publ AB, is a Sweden-based holding company active primarily in the food processing sector. The Company refines vegetable oils for specialized products. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into three business segments: the Food Ingredients segment includes baking fat, dairy fat alternatives, Ice cream fats, infant formulas and oil/fats ingredients, among others; the Chocolate & Confectionery Fats segment provides chocolate and confectionery advantages, ranging from products developed for better sensory, health and longer shelf life to cost efficiency, know-how, technology and service, and the Technical Products & Feed segment includes golden wax, fatty acids, glycerin, deinking chemicals and animal feed. The Company operates Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd. as a majority owned subsidiary.