Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. AAK AB (publ.)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAK   SE0011337708

AAK AB (PUBL.)

(AAK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/21 04:23:13 am EDT
183.75 SEK   +0.68%
04:16aAAK : Annual Report for 2021 has been published
PU
04:01aAAK's Annual Report for 2021 has been published
AQ
04/20AAK continues to make strong sustainability progress
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AAK : Annual Report for 2021 has been published

04/21/2022 | 04:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AAK's Annual Report for 2021 has been published and is available in English and Swedish at the AAK website,www.aak.com, and at the
company's headquarters.

For more information, please contact:
Gabriella Grotte
Head of IR and Corporate Communications
Mobile: +46 737 16 80 01
E-mail:gabriella.grotte@aak.com

This is information that AAK AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 a.m. CET on April 21, 2022.

About AAK
Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in many of the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offer is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer, with the unique flexibility of our production assets, and a deep knowledge of many products and industries, including Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice and Personal Care. Our 4,000 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers, and with the support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for more than 150 years.

AAK Annual Report 2021

Press release (PDF)

Disclaimer

AAK AB published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:14:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AAK AB (PUBL.)
04:16aAAK : Annual Report for 2021 has been published
PU
04:01aAAK's Annual Report for 2021 has been published
AQ
04/20AAK continues to make strong sustainability progress
AQ
04/08Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of AAK AB (publ.)
AQ
04/08Aak AB (Publ.) Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year 2021, Payable on May 25, 2022
CI
04/06AAK : Invitation to AAK's presentation of the first quarter 2022 on April 27
PU
04/06Invitation to AAK's presentation of the first quarter 2022 on April 27
AQ
03/31Change in number of shares and votes in AAK AB (publ.)
AQ
03/04AAK AB (publ.) Temporarily Halts Deliveries To and Sales In Russia
CI
03/03AAK Suspends Deliveries, Sales In Russia As Sanctions Impact Logistics, Trade
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 34 406 M 3 646 M 3 646 M
Net income 2021 1 421 M 151 M 151 M
Net Debt 2021 3 430 M 363 M 363 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 1,33%
Capitalization 47 185 M 5 000 M 5 000 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart AAK AB (PUBL.)
Duration : Period :
AAK AB (publ.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAK AB (PUBL.)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 182,50 SEK
Average target price 214,88 SEK
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Johan Westman President & Chief Executive Officer
Tomas Göran Bergendahl Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Carl Georg Brunstam Chairman
Karsten Nielsen Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
David Smith President-Global Operations & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AAK AB (PUBL.)-6.55%5 000
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD42.02%8 615
IOI CORPORATION BERHAD16.09%6 276
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD40.82%3 208
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED44.37%2 521
PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK30.79%1 666