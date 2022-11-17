Advanced search
    AALB   NL0000852564

AALBERTS NV

(AALB)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:23 2022-11-17 am EST
37.53 EUR   -0.79%
05:59pAalberts : BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht
PU
11/15Aalberts : BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht
PU
11/11Aalberts : BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht
PU
Aalberts : BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht

11/17/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Back BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction16 nov 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
  • Issuing institutionAalberts N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce30089954
  • Place of residenceUtrecht
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares2.951.450,00 Number of voting rights3.031.860,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares212.068,00 Number of voting rights212.068,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding2,86 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,67 % Indirectly potential0,19 %
Stemrecht Total holding2,93 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,74 % Indirectly potential0,19 %

Date last update: 17 November 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

Aalberts Industries NV published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 22:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 192 M 3 295 M 3 295 M
Net income 2022 307 M 317 M 317 M
Net Debt 2022 646 M 667 M 667 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 4 150 M 4 285 M 4 285 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 14 402
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart AALBERTS NV
Aalberts NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AALBERTS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 37,53 €
Average target price 48,60 €
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wiebe Arnold Pelsma Chief Executive Officer
Arno Monincx Chief Financial Officer
Martin C. J. van Pernis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan van der Zouw Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Piet Veenema Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AALBERTS NV-35.07%4 352
ATLAS COPCO AB-18.26%57 545
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-2.75%39 725
FANUC CORPORATION-14.27%28 673
FORTIVE CORPORATION-12.11%23 723
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-36.98%22 932