Aalberts : BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht

BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht
BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 16 nov 2022
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Aalberts N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 30089954
Place of residence Utrecht
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares2.951.450,00
Number of voting rights3.031.860,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares212.068,00
Number of voting rights212.068,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding2,86 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,67 %
Indirectly potential0,19 %
Stemrecht
Total holding2,93 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,74 %
Indirectly potential0,19 %
Date last update: 17 November 2022
Disclaimer
Aalberts Industries NV published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 22:58:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
3 192 M
3 295 M
3 295 M
Net income 2022
307 M
317 M
317 M
Net Debt 2022
646 M
667 M
667 M
P/E ratio 2022
13,6x
Yield 2022
2,81%
Capitalization
4 150 M
4 285 M
4 285 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,50x
EV / Sales 2023
1,48x
Nbr of Employees
14 402
Free-Float
86,5%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
37,53 €
Average target price
48,60 €
Spread / Average Target
29,5%
