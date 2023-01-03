Aalberts : BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht

BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht
BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction02 jan 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAalberts N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce30089954
Place of residenceUtrecht
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares376.663,00
|
Number of voting rights376.663,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares2.855.040,00
|
Number of voting rights2.934.807,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding2,92 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real2,58 %
|
Indirectly potential0,34 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding2,99 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real2,65 %
|
Indirectly potential0,34 %
Date last update: 03 January 2023
Disclaimer
Aalberts Industries NV published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 20:27:04 UTC.