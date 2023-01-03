Advanced search
    AALB   NL0000852564

AALBERTS NV

(AALB)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2023-01-03 am EST
37.31 EUR   +1.17%
03:28pAalberts : BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht
PU
2022Netherlands-based Aalberts' CEO to Retire in H2 2023
MT
2022Aalberts N.v. : Aalberts announces retirement Chief Executive Officer Wim Pelsma
GL
Aalberts : BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht

01/03/2023 | 03:28pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht
BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction02 jan 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAalberts N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce30089954
Place of residenceUtrecht
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares376.663,00 Number of voting rights376.663,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares2.855.040,00 Number of voting rights2.934.807,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,92 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,58 % Indirectly potential0,34 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding2,99 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,65 % Indirectly potential0,34 %

Date last update: 03 January 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Aalberts Industries NV published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 20:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 192 M 3 366 M 3 366 M
Net income 2022 310 M 327 M 327 M
Net Debt 2022 628 M 663 M 663 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 2,86%
Capitalization 4 126 M 4 352 M 4 352 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 14 402
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart AALBERTS NV
Aalberts NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AALBERTS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 36,88 €
Average target price 48,60 €
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wiebe Arnold Pelsma Chief Executive Officer
Arno Monincx Chief Financial Officer
Martin C. J. van Pernis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan van der Zouw Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Piet Veenema Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AALBERTS NV1.79%4 346
ATLAS COPCO AB1.35%56 063
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION0.00%37 366
FANUC CORPORATION0.00%28 934
SANDVIK AB2.39%23 121
FORTIVE CORPORATION0.00%22 732