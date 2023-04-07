Aalberts : BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 06 apr 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Aalberts N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 30089954
Place of residence Utrecht
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares3.049.105,00
Number of voting rights3.124.313,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares119.077,00
Number of voting rights119.077,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares37.841,00
Number of voting rights54.572,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
((BlackRock, Inc.))
SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding2,90 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,76 %
Indirectly potential0,14 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding2,98 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,83 %
Indirectly potential0,16 %
Date last update: 07 April 2023
Aalberts Industries NV published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2022
3 205 M
3 497 M
3 497 M
Net income 2022
317 M
346 M
346 M
Net Debt 2022
700 M
764 M
764 M
P/E ratio 2022
14,5x
Yield 2022
2,48%
Capitalization
4 545 M
4 958 M
4 958 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,64x
EV / Sales 2023
1,56x
Nbr of Employees
14 597
Free-Float
86,5%
