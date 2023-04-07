Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Aalberts NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AALB   NL0000852564

AALBERTS NV

(AALB)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:04 2023-04-06 am EDT
41.10 EUR   +1.21%
03:25pAalberts : BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht
PU
02/23Aalberts N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/23Aalberts : Aalberts's excellent choice of end-markets pays off again
Alphavalue
Aalberts : BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht

04/07/2023 | 03:25pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht
BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction06 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAalberts N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce30089954
Place of residenceUtrecht
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares3.049.105,00 Number of voting rights3.124.313,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares119.077,00 Number of voting rights119.077,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares37.841,00 Number of voting rights54.572,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
((BlackRock, Inc.)) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,90 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,76 % Indirectly potential0,14 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding2,98 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,83 % Indirectly potential0,16 %

Date last update: 07 April 2023

Aalberts Industries NV published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 19:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 205 M 3 497 M 3 497 M
Net income 2022 317 M 346 M 346 M
Net Debt 2022 700 M 764 M 764 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 4 545 M 4 958 M 4 958 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 14 597
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart AALBERTS NV
Aalberts NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AALBERTS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 41,10 €
Average target price 54,92 €
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wiebe Arnold Pelsma Chief Executive Officer
Arno Monincx Chief Financial Officer
Martin C. J. van Pernis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan van der Zouw Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Piet Veenema Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AALBERTS NV13.44%4 963
ATLAS COPCO AB2.48%57 137
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION7.38%40 079
FANUC CORPORATION12.25%32 226
SANDVIK AB12.95%25 602
FORTIVE CORPORATION0.17%22 732
