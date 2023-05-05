Advanced search
    AALB   NL0000852564

AALBERTS NV

(AALB)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:03 2023-05-05 am EDT
42.09 EUR   +2.01%
42.09 EUR   +2.01%
Aalberts : BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht
AALBERTS NV : Threshold crossings
Aalberts : BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht
Aalberts : BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht

05/05/2023 | 03:32pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht
BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction04 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAalberts N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce30089954
Place of residenceUtrecht
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares67.363,00 Number of voting rights99.257,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares101.890,00 Number of voting rights101.890,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares3.302.193,00 Number of voting rights3.379.812,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,14 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,99 % Indirectly potential0,15 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,24 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,06 % Indirectly potential0,18 %

Date last update: 05 May 2023

Aalberts Industries NV published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 19:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
