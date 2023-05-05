Aalberts : BlackRock Inc. - Aalberts N.V. - Utrecht
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 04 may 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Aalberts N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 30089954
Place of residence Utrecht
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares67.363,00
Number of voting rights99.257,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares101.890,00
Number of voting rights101.890,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares3.302.193,00
Number of voting rights3.379.812,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding3,14 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,99 %
Indirectly potential0,15 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding3,24 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real3,06 %
Indirectly potential0,18 %
Date last update: 05 May 2023
Aalberts Industries NV published this content on 04 May 2023
Sales 2023
3 286 M
3 620 M
3 620 M
Net income 2023
333 M
367 M
367 M
Net Debt 2023
622 M
685 M
685 M
P/E ratio 2023
14,2x
Yield 2023
2,64%
Capitalization
4 654 M
5 128 M
5 128 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,61x
EV / Sales 2024
1,49x
Nbr of Employees
14 597
Free-Float
86,5%
