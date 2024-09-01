Stock AALB AALBERTS NV
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Aalberts NV

Equities

AALB

NL0000852564

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Market Closed - Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 11:35:22 2024-06-27 am EDT 		After market 02:19:13 pm
38.06 EUR +0.21% Intraday chart for Aalberts NV 38.05 -0.03%
07:52pm AALBERTS : EPS cut (2024: -9.1%, 2025: -11.0%) Alphavalue
Jun. 07 Aalberts N.V. Announces Opening of Global Headquarters and Manufacturing Site for Aalberts Hydronic Flow Control CI
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Aalberts NV

AALBERTS : EPS cut (2024: -9.1%, 2025: -11.0%) Alphavalue
Aalberts N.V. Announces Opening of Global Headquarters and Manufacturing Site for Aalberts Hydronic Flow Control CI
Q1 2024 : Some misses, some beats, a few surprises and broadly lofty valuations Alphavalue
AALBERTS : Target upgrade by 10.2% Alphavalue
AALBERTS : Aalberts' diversification pays off Alphavalue
Transcript : Aalberts N.V., 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024
Aalberts N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
AALBERTS : Target cut by -20.6% Alphavalue
Micro Matic A/S completed the acquisition of Disptek Group from Aalberts N.V.. CI
Aalberts to Deconsolidate Disptek Unit in September MT
An unknown buyer signed an agreement to acquire Disptek Group from Aalberts N.V.. CI
Aalberts N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : Aalberts N.V., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023
Global markets live: Agilent, Intuit, Palo Alto, Kohl's, Urban Outfitters... Our Logo
US Futures, European Stocks Down as Focus Remains on US Debt Ceiling DJ
Aalberts CEO Steps Down; Successor Nominated MT
Morgan Stanley: Aalberts to Maintain Positive Growth Trends in Industrial, Building Businesses MT
Aalberts N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
AALBERTS : Aalberts's excellent choice of end-markets pays off again Alphavalue
Transcript : Aalberts N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
Aalberts N.V. Proposes Cash Dividend for the Year 2022 CI
US Futures, European Stocks Slip After US Jobs Data DJ
NRW.BANK and PINOVA Capital GmbH acquired Vti Ventil Technik Gmbh CI
Aalberts N.V. acquired KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH. CI
Netherlands-based Aalberts' CEO to Retire in H2 2023 MT

Chart Aalberts NV

Chart Aalberts NV
More charts

Company Profile

Aalberts NV engineers mission-critical technologies for ground-breaking industries and everyday life. From particle and vibration-free chip-making equipment to better performing cars, from efficient production and manufacturing environments to eco-friendly buildings, from light and long-lasting high-tech materials to perfectly drafted beverages.
Sector
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
Calendar
2024-06-26 - ABN/ODDO BHF Londo Conference
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Aalberts NV

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
37.98 EUR
Average target price
50.71 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+33.53%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Industrial Machinery & Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
AALBERTS NV Stock Aalberts NV
-3.06% 4.49B
ATLAS COPCO AB Stock Atlas Copco AB
+14.46% 87.85B
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION Stock Parker-Hannifin Corporation
+9.10% 64.61B
INGERSOLL RAND INC. Stock Ingersoll Rand Inc.
+16.60% 36.23B
XYLEM INC. Stock Xylem Inc.
+19.15% 33.02B
FORTIVE CORPORATION Stock Fortive Corporation
-0.75% 25.72B
FANUC CORPORATION Stock Fanuc Corporation
+4.17% 25.71B
SANDVIK AB Stock Sandvik AB
-2.75% 25.2B
DOVER CORPORATION Stock Dover Corporation
+16.03% 24.56B
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD. Stock Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
-0.11% 21.43B
Other Industrial Machinery & Equipment
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. AALB Stock
  4. News Aalberts NV
  5. Aalberts: EPS cut (2024