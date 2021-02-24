Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Aalberts NV    AALB   NL0000852564

AALBERTS NV

(AALB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts accelerates strategy and continues investments and innovations; solid and resilient performance with strong free cash flow

02/24/2021 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Utrecht, 24 February 2021 

highlights

o limited number of COVID-19 infections; continued operations in a safe way
o revenue EUR 2,610 million; organic decline 7.0%
o orderbook at year-end 9.3% higher than last year
o EBITA amounted to EUR 283* million; as a % of revenue 10.8*
o net profit before amortisation EUR 200* million; per share EUR 1.81*
o strong free cash flow of EUR 339 million
o net debt (before IFRS 16) reduced with 24% to EUR 444 million
o continued investments and innovations; capital expenditure EUR 95 million
o acceleration strategy: one-off full year strategic restructuring cost (SRC) of EUR 51 million with an annual benefit of approx. EUR 50 million


CEO statement

“We are fortunate that we only faced a limited number of COVID-19 infections. Our Aalberts people did a great job in continuing our operations in a safe way, serving our customers worldwide. Our business was impacted with an organic revenue decline of 7%. We focused on cash management, cost optimisations and innovations. We delivered a resilient and solid performance with an added-value of 61.6% and an EBITA of EUR 283* million, reflecting our portfolio and market position improvements over the last years.

In the first half of the year we accelerated our strategy with many strategic restructuring projects to simplify our organisation, reduce our structural costs and to further improve our portfolio to evolve into a stronger and better Aalberts, realising our strategic objectives. This has led to a one-off strategic restructuring cost during 2020, which will partly benefit 2020 and fully 2021.

We continued our capital expenditure (EUR 95 million) in growing product lines, future technologies and innovations and strengthened our R&D capacity. Some building and capacity expansion investments were postponed.”

 

dividend

We propose a cash dividend of EUR 0.60 per share (2019: EUR 0.80) to the General Meeting, a decrease of 25%.


outlook

We will drive our organic revenue growth and innovation initiatives and increase our capital expenditure. We continue the strategic restructuring projects and inventory reduction programme and further improve our portfolio to realise our strategic objectives. We will continue to strengthen our market positions and niche technologies with bolt-on acquisitions.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about AALBERTS NV
03:15pAALBERTS N.V. : Aalberts accelerates strategy and continues investments and inno..
GL
2020AALBERTS NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
2020AALBERTS NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
2020AALBERTS NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
2020AALBERTS NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
2020AALBERTS NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
2020AALBERTS NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
2020AALBERTS NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
2020AALBERTS NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
2020AALBERTS : trading update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 599 M 3 156 M 3 156 M
Net income 2020 187 M 227 M 227 M
Net Debt 2020 615 M 747 M 747 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,2x
Yield 2020 1,44%
Capitalization 4 484 M 5 452 M 5 446 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 16 094
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart AALBERTS NV
Duration : Period :
Aalberts NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AALBERTS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 41,09 €
Last Close Price 39,79 €
Spread / Highest target 6,56%
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wiebe Arnold Pelsma Chief Executive Officer
Arno Monincx Chief Financial Officer
Martin C. J. van Pernis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan van der Zouw Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Piet Veenema Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AALBERTS NV9.13%5 350
ATLAS COPCO AB16.24%68 404
FANUC CORPORATION3.71%50 327
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION3.63%36 919
SANDVIK AB11.28%33 903
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED10.49%30 326
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ