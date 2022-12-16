Advanced search
    AALB   NL0000852564

AALBERTS NV

(AALB)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:25 2022-12-15 am EST
38.33 EUR   -2.86%
02:08aNetherlands-based Aalberts' CEO to Retire in H2 2023
MT
01:31aAalberts N.v. : Aalberts announces retirement Chief Executive Officer Wim Pelsma
GL
01:30aAalberts N.v. : Aalberts announces retirement Chief Executive Officer Wim Pelsma
AQ
Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts announces retirement Chief Executive Officer Wim Pelsma

12/16/2022 | 01:31am EST
Utrecht, 16 December 2022

 

Aalberts N.V. announces that Wim Pelsma has notified the Supervisory Board that he wishes to step down as Chief Executive Officer in the second half of 2023.

Wim Pelsma (59) joined Aalberts in 1999 and was appointed to the Management Board of Aalberts N.V. in April 2009. In April 2012 he was appointed as Chief Executive Officer.

Wim Pelsma, Chief Executive Officer
“Aalberts has undergone a considerable transformation over the last decade and realised sustainable profitable growth over many years. The company is in excellent shape and very well positioned for the future with great business teams and long-term growth plans with a lot of potential. Although there is never a good moment for a leadership transfer, I feel comfortable now to make this step. I am proud and have been enormously privileged to lead such an exceptional group of people and great businesses with unique market positions and technologies.

End of next year, after almost 12 years as Chief Executive Officer, 15 years as Management Board member and more than 24 years at Aalberts, the right time has come for me to move on and hand over the leadership of the company. All these many years Aalberts always had my full focus and energy, it has been a fantastic entrepreneurial journey.”

Peter van Bommel, Chairman
“Although with regret, we respect the decision taken by Wim Pelsma and highly appreciate his significant contributions to the growth and development of Aalberts, bringing the company to the excellent state it is in today. We are looking forward to remain working together in 2023 to ensure a smooth transfer to his successor.”

Wim Pelsma will remain Chief Executive Officer and step down from the Management Board in the second half of 2023. He will assist the Management Board to ensure a smooth transition until the end of 2023.

The Supervisory Board has started the process to find a successor for Wim Pelsma.


contact +31 (0)30 3079 301 (from 8:00 am CET)
investors@aalberts.com


regulated information
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 3 192 M 3 395 M 3 395 M
Net income 2022 310 M 330 M 330 M
Net Debt 2022 628 M 668 M 668 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 4 239 M 4 508 M 4 508 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 14 402
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart AALBERTS NV
Aalberts NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AALBERTS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 38,33 €
Average target price 48,60 €
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wiebe Arnold Pelsma Chief Executive Officer
Arno Monincx Chief Financial Officer
Martin C. J. van Pernis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan van der Zouw Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Piet Veenema Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AALBERTS NV-34.21%4 508
ATLAS COPCO AB-13.86%62 412
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-6.64%38 135
FANUC CORPORATION-14.03%29 672
SANDVIK AB-19.30%23 896
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.62%23 656