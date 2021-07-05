Log in
    AALB   NL0000852564

AALBERTS NV

(AALB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 07/02 11:35:43 am
46 EUR   +0.33%
01:30aAALBERTS N.V. : Aalberts executes divestment programme to further optimise portfolio
GL
06/25AALBERTS NV  : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/18AALBERTS NV  : Crossing thresholds
CO
Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts executes divestment programme to further optimise portfolio

07/05/2021 | 01:30am EDT
Utrecht, 5 July 2021 

 

Aalberts N.V. has reached an agreement to divest 100% of the shares of Lasco Fittings, Inc. (Lasco), based in Brownsville (Tennessee, USA), generating an annual revenue of approximately USD 150 million with 575 FTE and Adex B.V. (Adex), based in the Netherlands, generating an annual revenue of approximately EUR 10 million with 50 FTE.

Both companies are part of the divestment programme of the updated Aalberts strategy ‘focused acceleration’ 2018-2022, as presented during our Capital Markets Day in December 2019.

To build an even stronger and better Aalberts we focus on businesses where we have a compelling competitive advantage and where we can strengthen our market positions, realising our strategic objectives. We allocate our capital in the most efficient way to generate the highest returns.

The business plans of our Aalberts business teams are generating an increased capital expenditure demand to facilitate growth, innovations and further bolt-on acquisitions.

Lasco and Adex are becoming part of new strategic ownerships, fully active in their core businesses. We would like to thank all employees of Lasco and Adex for their loyalty and tremendous efforts during their Aalberts ownership years.

The results of Adex will be deconsolidated as of 30 June 2021, for Lasco after finalising all necessary formalities.

 

+31 (0)30 3079 301 (from 8:00 am CEST)
investors@aalberts.com


Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 742 M 3 250 M 3 250 M
Net income 2021 217 M 257 M 257 M
Net Debt 2021 501 M 593 M 593 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 5 087 M 6 024 M 6 031 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 14 782
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart AALBERTS NV
Aalberts NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AALBERTS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 46,00 €
Average target price 44,93 €
Spread / Average Target -2,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wiebe Arnold Pelsma Chief Executive Officer
Arno Monincx Chief Financial Officer
Martin C. J. van Pernis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan van der Zouw Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Piet Veenema Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AALBERTS NV26.17%6 000
ATLAS COPCO AB25.34%71 681
FANUC CORPORATION6.11%46 550
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION13.16%38 941
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.16.46%33 077
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED20.98%32 291