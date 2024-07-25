executive summary

sales at EUR 1,619 million (-6%),organic revenue growth is (-3.9%) compared to last year

15% EBITA margin in challenging market, EBITA at EUR 242 million with 63.8% added value

structural cost savings and inventory reduction plans are in place

CAPEX flat vs last year at EUR 117 million

EPS at EUR 1.61

continue to deploy our four strategic actions

Aalberts remains well positioned for the rebound of activity