results first half 2024
Utrecht, 25 July 2024
today's presenters
our management board
chief executive
officer
chief financial
officer
director investor relations
Stéphane Simonetta
Arno Monincx
Rutger Relker
25 July 2024
Aalberts N.V. | interim results 2024
3
agenda
key highlights
financial development
strategic priorities
outlook
questions & answers
Aalberts N.V. | interim results 2024
4
key highlights
Stéphane Simonetta - CEO
executive summary
sales at EUR 1,619 million (-6%),organic revenue growth is (-3.9%) compared to last year
15% EBITA margin in challenging market, EBITA at EUR 242 million with 63.8% added value
structural cost savings and inventory reduction plans are in place
CAPEX flat vs last year at EUR 117 million
EPS at EUR 1.61
continue to deploy our four strategic actions
Aalberts remains well positioned for the rebound of activity
25 July 2024
Aalberts N.V. | interim results 2024
6
operational development
eco-friendly buildings
- lower activity in Europe, especially in Germany
- decrease end-user demand new build, some slowing down renovation
- better activity in America, Asia and Middle East
- eco-friendlyinnovative solutions performing better than market trend
- added value improved
- increase demand for prefab solutions for data centres
semicon efficiency
sustainable transportation
industrial niches
o
growth continued with
o
good performance
o
lower activity
volatile demand
o
lower demand in
o
reduced demand in
o
orderbook remained on
automotive, decline in
industrial production in
high level
vehicle production
Western Europe and
America, continued
o
strong demand for
o
continued growth in
growth in Asia
modules in lithography
aerospace, driven by
and inspection
multi-year OEM backlog
o lower demand in capital
goods and machine build
o
refurbishments remain a
o
demand for precision
growth activity
manufactured parts and
o
continued growth in Asia
specialised surface
o
our service improved
technologies further
o strong order intake for
continued
industrial valves in the US
- capacity expansion on track
- enabling the strategic growth of our customers
25 July 2024
Aalberts N.V. | interim results 2024
7
financial development
Arno Monincx - CFO
financial development
revenue
EBITA margin
earnings per share
cash flow from operations
(in EUR million)
(% of revenue)
before amortisation
(in EUR million)
organic
(0.4)
(in EUR)
(6%)
(17%)
(3.9%)
1,717
1.71
221
15.4
1,619
1.61
182
15.0
1H2023
1H2024
1H2023
1H2024
1H2023
1H2024
1H2023
1H2024
o
building technology (6.7%)
o
added-value 63.8%
o net profit before amortisation
o
EBITDA EUR (16) million
EUR 178 million
o
industrial technology (0.4%)
o
EBITA EUR 242 million
o net finance cost EUR 6 million
o
NWC move EUR (27) million
lower
Aalberts delivers 15% EBITA margin in challenging markets
25 July 2024
Aalberts N.V. | interim results 2024
9
1H2024 | focus on 4 end markets
revenue per end market
(in %)
17
17
51
15
eco-friendly buildings 51%
semicon efficiency 15%
sustainable transportation 17%
industrial niches 17%
revenue per region
(in %)
11 5
23
61
Western Europe 61%
America 23%
Eastern Europe 11%
APAC, Middle East, Africa 5%
25 July 2024
Aalberts N.V. | interim results 2024
10
revenue bridge
o divestment Disptek in 2023
o positive translation impact mainly GBP and PLN
o organic revenue decline (3.9%)
25 July 2024
Aalberts N.V. | interim results 2024
11
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Aalberts Industries NV published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 07:55:02 UTC.