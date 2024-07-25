results first half 2024

Utrecht, 25 July 2024

25 July 2024

Aalberts N.V. | interim results 2024

3

Aalberts N.V. | interim results 2024

4

key highlights

Stéphane Simonetta - CEO

executive summary

sales at EUR 1,619 million (-6%),organic revenue growth is (-3.9%) compared to last year

15% EBITA margin in challenging market, EBITA at EUR 242 million with 63.8% added value

structural cost savings and inventory reduction plans are in place

CAPEX flat vs last year at EUR 117 million

EPS at EUR 1.61

continue to deploy our four strategic actions

Aalberts remains well positioned for the rebound of activity

25 July 2024

Aalberts N.V. | interim results 2024

6

operational development

eco-friendly buildings

  1. lower activity in Europe, especially in Germany
  1. decrease end-user demand new build, some slowing down renovation
  1. better activity in America, Asia and Middle East
  1. eco-friendlyinnovative solutions performing better than market trend
  1. added value improved
  1. increase demand for prefab solutions for data centres

semicon efficiency

sustainable transportation

industrial niches

o

growth continued with

o

good performance

o

lower activity

volatile demand

o

lower demand in

o

reduced demand in

o

orderbook remained on

automotive, decline in

industrial production in

high level

vehicle production

Western Europe and

America, continued

o

strong demand for

o

continued growth in

growth in Asia

modules in lithography

aerospace, driven by

and inspection

multi-year OEM backlog

o lower demand in capital

goods and machine build

o

refurbishments remain a

o

demand for precision

growth activity

manufactured parts and

o

continued growth in Asia

specialised surface

o

our service improved

technologies further

o strong order intake for

continued

industrial valves in the US

  1. capacity expansion on track
  1. enabling the strategic growth of our customers

25 July 2024

Aalberts N.V. | interim results 2024

7

financial development

Arno Monincx - CFO

financial development

revenue

EBITA margin

earnings per share

cash flow from operations

(in EUR million)

(% of revenue)

before amortisation

(in EUR million)

organic

(0.4)

(in EUR)

(6%)

(17%)

(3.9%)

1,717

1.71

221

15.4

1,619

1.61

182

15.0

1H2023

1H2024

1H2023

1H2024

1H2023

1H2024

1H2023

1H2024

o

building technology (6.7%)

o

added-value 63.8%

o net profit before amortisation

o

EBITDA EUR (16) million

EUR 178 million

o

industrial technology (0.4%)

o

EBITA EUR 242 million

o net finance cost EUR 6 million

o

NWC move EUR (27) million

lower

Aalberts delivers 15% EBITA margin in challenging markets

25 July 2024

Aalberts N.V. | interim results 2024

9

1H2024 | focus on 4 end markets

revenue per end market

(in %)

17

17

51

15

eco-friendly buildings 51%

semicon efficiency 15%

sustainable transportation 17%

industrial niches 17%

revenue per region

(in %)

11 5

23

61

Western Europe 61%

America 23%

Eastern Europe 11%

APAC, Middle East, Africa 5%

25 July 2024

Aalberts N.V. | interim results 2024

10

revenue bridge

o divestment Disptek in 2023

o positive translation impact mainly GBP and PLN

o organic revenue decline (3.9%)

25 July 2024

Aalberts N.V. | interim results 2024

11

