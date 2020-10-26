Log in
AALBERTS NV

(AALB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 10/26 01:02:59 pm
31.585 EUR   -4.55%
01:05p AALBERTS : trading update
PU
01:01pAALBERTS N.V. : Aalberts trading update
AQ
01:00pAALBERTS N.V. : Aalberts trading update
AQ
Aalberts : trading update

10/26/2020 | 01:05pm EDT
26 October 2020 6:00 PMCET
Aalberts trading update

With the health & safety of our people being most important we continued the strong focus on preventive safety actions in our operations. Deliveries and service to our customers were good and our people successfully adopted new ways of working.

In the third quarter our business further recovered. September YTD compared to last year organic revenue declined with 9.4%, orderbook was 4.4% higher and net debt (before IFRS-16) reduced with 16%.

We continued investments in innovations, growing product lines and future technologies. R&D teams were strengthened to accelerate new product and (digital) system innovations.

Within our piping systems and hydronic flow control activities for the eco-friendly buildings end market we see a further increase in our order intake and sales in the third quarter in all regions. Innovations launched last years are showing a good growth.

In our surface technologies and fluid control activities for the sustainable transportation end market order intake increased. Business is recovering due to increased activity level at our customers and low inventory level in the supply chain. In the industrial niches end market recovery is slower as customers remain cautious to invest. Innovations continue to be important to drive our growth.

Advanced mechatronics, active in the semicon efficiency end market, continues to do well.

We remain focused on cash management, cost optimisations and innovations, driving forward our strategy 'focused acceleration', realising our objectives. We have accelerated our strategic restructuring plans, explained in our 1H2020 results. The one-off full year strategic restructuring cost will increase to approx. EUR 50 million in 2020 with an increased annual benefit of approx. EUR 50 million, partly in 2020 and fully in 2021.

Disclaimer

Aalberts Industries NV published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 17:04:04 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 2 608 M 3 083 M 3 083 M
Net income 2020 215 M 254 M 254 M
Net Debt 2020 618 M 730 M 730 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
Yield 2020 1,66%
Capitalization 3 659 M 4 331 M 4 324 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 16 094
Free-Float 86,4%
Technical analysis trends AALBERTS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 37,40 €
Last Close Price 33,09 €
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wiebe Arnold Pelsma Chief Executive Officer
Martin C. J. van Pernis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arno Monincx Chief Financial Officer
Jan van der Zouw Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Piet Veenema Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AALBERTS NV-17.30%4 331
ATLAS COPCO AB8.91%53 984
FANUC CORPORATION6.15%39 435
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.88%29 129
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.7.40%28 425
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED67.11%25 107
