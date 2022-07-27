Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Aamal Company Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AHCS   QA000A0NCQB1

AAMAL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

(AHCS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2022-07-25
1.185 QAR   +0.17%
07:14aAAMAL Q P S C : Second Quarter Financial Results 2022
PU
06:54aAAMAL Q P S C : announces its Financial Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022
PU
06/07AAMAL Q P S C : Company Announces the Appointment of Mr. Rashid Ali Al-Mansoori as its New Chief Executive Officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aamal Q P S C : Second Quarter Financial Results 2022

07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aamal Company Q.P.S.C.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022

Aamal Company Q.P.S.C.

Condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022

Contents

Page(s)

Report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial information

1

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

2

Condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

3

Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity

4

Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows

5

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information

6-19

Independent auditor's report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial information

To the Shareholders

Aamal Company Q.P.S.C.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying 30 June 2022 condensed consolidated interim financial information of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group"), which comprises:

  • the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2022;
  • the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022;
  • the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022;
  • the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022; and
  • notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information.

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this condensed consolidated interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed consolidated interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying 30 June 2022 condensed consolidated interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'.

Other Matter

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at and for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 were reviewed, and the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2021 were audited, by another auditor whose reports dated 10 August 2021 and 23 February 2022 respectively expressed an unmodified review conclusion and audit opinion thereon.

27 July 2022

Gopal Balasubramaniam

Doha

KPMG

State of Qatar

Qatar Auditors' Registry Number 251 Licensed by QFMA:

External Auditor's license No. 120153

1

Aamal Company Q.P.S.C.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the six-month period ended 30 June 2022

(All amounts expressed in Qatari Riyals unless otherwise stated)

Six-month period ended 30 June

2022

2021

Note

(reviewed)

(reviewed)

Revenue

17

974,391,269

710,674,894

Direct costs

18

(744,712,619)

(518,229,049)

Gross profit

229,678,650

192,445,845

Other income

1,859,635

97,429

Marketing and promotion expenses

(5,044,684)

(3,505,260)

General and administrative expenses

(77,447,244)

(71,697,342)

Provision / (Reversal) of expected credit losses on financial assets

(1,834,998)

475,688

Operating profit

147,211,359

117,816,360

Finance income

1,394,184

2,750,480

Finance costs

(12,374,867)

(11,196,661)

Finance costs - net

(10,980,683)

(8,446,181)

Share of results of equity-accounted investees

4

22,309,169

21,684,897

Profit for the period

158,539,845

131,055,076

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

158,539,845

131,055,076

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

156,433,548

129,487,652

Non-controlling interests

2,106,297

1,567,424

158,539,845

131,055,076

Basic and diluted earnings per share

attributable to equity holders of the Company

(expressed in QR per share)

13

0.025

0.021

The notes on pages 6 to 19 form an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial information.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aamal Company QSC published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 11:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AAMAL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
07:14aAAMAL Q P S C : Second Quarter Financial Results 2022
PU
06:54aAAMAL Q P S C : announces its Financial Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022
PU
06/07AAMAL Q P S C : Company Announces the Appointment of Mr. Rashid Ali Al-Mansoori as its New..
PU
06/07Aamal Company Announces Executive Changes
CI
04/27AAMAL Q P S C : Financial Results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022
PU
04/27AAMAL Q P S C : First Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
03/29Aamal Q.P.S.C. Approves Board Elections
CI
03/29Aamal Q.P.S.C. Approves Dividend
CI
03/28AAMAL Q P S C : Results of the Annual Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
PU
03/28AAMAL Q P S C : ESG Report 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 030 M 558 M 558 M
Net income 2022 330 M 90,6 M 90,6 M
Net Debt 2022 309 M 84,9 M 84,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,22%
Capitalization 7 466 M 2 051 M 2 051 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart AAMAL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAMAL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,19 QAR
Average target price 1,13 QAR
Spread / Average Target -4,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Feisal bin Qassim Al-Thani Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Imran Chughtai Chief Financial Officer
Faisal Qassim Faisal Thani Al-Thani Chairman
Youssuf Rashed Al-Khater Independent Director
Faisal bin Abdullah Zaid Al-Mahmoud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AAMAL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.9.32%2 051
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-4.01%629 893
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.99%123 499
SIEMENS AG-32.64%82 701
3M COMPANY-24.49%80 172
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-24.30%78 415