Aamal Q P S C : Second Quarter Financial Results 2022

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022
Condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022
Contents
Page(s)
Report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial information
Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position
Condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity
Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information
Independent auditor's report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial information
To the Shareholders
Aamal Company Q.P.S.C.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying 30 June 2022 condensed consolidated interim financial information of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group"), which comprises:
the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2022;
the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022;
the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022;
the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022; and
notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information.
The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this condensed consolidated interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed consolidated interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying 30 June 2022 condensed consolidated interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'.
Other Matter
The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at and for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 were reviewed, and the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2021 were audited, by another auditor whose reports dated 10 August 2021 and 23 February 2022 respectively expressed an unmodified review conclusion and audit opinion thereon.
27 July 2022
Gopal Balasubramaniam
Doha
KPMG
State of Qatar
Qatar Auditors' Registry Number 251 Licensed by QFMA:
External Auditor's license No. 120153
Aamal Company Q.P.S.C.
Condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the six-month period ended 30 June 2022
(All amounts expressed in Qatari Riyals unless otherwise stated)
Six-month period ended 30 June
2022
2021
Note
(reviewed)
(reviewed)
Revenue
17
974,391,269
710,674,894
Direct costs
18
(744,712,619)
(518,229,049)
Gross profit
229,678,650
192,445,845
Other income
1,859,635
97,429
Marketing and promotion expenses
(5,044,684)
(3,505,260)
General and administrative expenses
(77,447,244)
(71,697,342)
Provision / (Reversal) of expected credit losses on financial assets
(1,834,998)
475,688
Operating profit
147,211,359
117,816,360
Finance income
1,394,184
2,750,480
Finance costs
(12,374,867)
(11,196,661)
Finance costs - net
(10,980,683)
(8,446,181)
Share of results of equity-accounted investees
4
22,309,169
21,684,897
Profit for the period
158,539,845
131,055,076
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
158,539,845
131,055,076
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
156,433,548
129,487,652
Non-controlling interests
2,106,297
1,567,424
158,539,845
131,055,076
Basic and diluted earnings per share
attributable to equity holders of the Company
(expressed in QR per share)
13
0.025
0.021
The notes on pages 6 to 19 form an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial information.
