Aamal Q P S C : Signs a Sponsorship Agreement with the Qatar Olympic Committee to Sponsor “Al Adaam” Team

31 January 2021

Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. Signs a Sponsorship Agreement with the Qatar Olympic Committee to Sponsor 'Al Adaam' Team

Doha, Qatar - 31 January 2021: Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., one of the region's leading diversified companies, is glad to announce a 3-year sponsorship of Al Adaam Team, which has been formed by the Qatar Olympic Committee, including prominent sports such as football, handball, volleyball, and basketball.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Qatar Olympic Committee, in the presence of H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of the Olympic Committee, as well as H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Qassem Al Thani, Aamal's Chairman, and H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Thani, Aamal's CEO and Managing Director.

On this occasion, Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., commented: 'I am pleased to witness the cooperation with the Olympic Committee and support the AlAdaam team, which we hope will see excellence and success in the coming period. In Aamal, we appreciate the great efforts made by the Qatar Olympic Committee to sponsor sports and community activities, and to promote the massive practice of these sports in the Qatari society. In support of the importance that our wise government attaches to promoting the importance of sport in human life as part of a healthy lifestyle, this sponsorship is an important part of our Company's social responsibility, as we carry out many activities aimed at raising awareness of best practices. Finally, we hope that this sponsorship will achieve its desired goal, and that we will witness Al Adaam team achieving great success.'

Further Enquiries:

Arwa Goussous - Corporate Communications Manager E: arwa.goussous@aamal.com.qa T: +974 4422 3888 Mira Al Ahmad - Senior Corporate Communications Officer E: mira.alahmad@aamal.com.qa T: +974 3366 9640 Laura Ackel - Corporate Communications Officer E: laura.ackel@aamal.com.qa T: +974 6671 6576

About Aamal Company Q.P.S.C.

Aamal is one of the Gulf region's most diversified conglomerates and has been listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange since December 2007. As at 31 January 2021, the Company had a market capitalisation of QAR 1.4 bn (US$ 5.4 bn).

Aamal's operations are widely diversified and comprise 27 active business units (subsidiaries and joint ventures) with market leading positions in the key industrial, retail, property, managed services, and medical equipment and pharmaceutical sectors, thereby offering investors a high quality and balanced exposure to Qatar's wider economic growth and development.

Aamal is focused on self-financed and profitable growth, delivering an average increase in underlying profits in excess of 11.1% (i.e. before fair value gains on investment properties) over the twelve years to end-2018.

For further information on Aamal Company, please refer to the corporate website: http://www.aamal.com.qa

