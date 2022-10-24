Aamal Q P S C : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

Strong year-on-year revenue and profit growth
Presentation of financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2022
25th October 2022
Q3 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
QARm
9M 2022
9M 2021
% change
▪ Strong performance driven by:
▪ Revenue and net profit growth across all 4
Revenue
1,513.0
1,100.5
37.5%
segments
▪ Strong performance of Industrial Manufacturing
Gross profit
358.7
298.9
20.0%
segment, particularly Aamal Cables and Aamal
Cement Industries, and the Managed Services
Fair value gains/(losses) on investment properties
-
segment as pandemic-related restrictions
continue to ease and preparations continue for
Net profit attributable to Aamal shareholders
256.0
207.2
23.6%
the World Cup
▪ Trading and Distribution revenue up by 34.1%,
Earnings per share (QR)
0.041
0.033
with Ebn Sina Medical performing particularly
positively
▪ Property segment increased revenue by 18.3%;
Capital expenditure
34.8
46.3
(24.9%)
increased rental rates and occupancy levels at
both CCD and Aamal Real Estate
Gearing
4.35%
5.36%
(1.0ppts)
▪ Sustained financial strength and disciplined
cost control
▪ Gearing remains low at 4.3% (Q3 '21: 5.4%)
Note: there may be slight differences due to rounding.
