  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Aamal Company Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AHCS   QA000A0NCQB1

AAMAL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

(AHCS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2022-10-22
1.131 QAR   -0.09%
09:20aAamal Q P S C : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
08:30aAamal Q P S C : Financial Results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2022
PU
10/05Aamal Q P S C : and the Qatar Cancer Society renew their cooperation agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aamal Q P S C : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

10/24/2022 | 09:20am EDT
Strong year-on-year revenue and profit growth

Presentation of financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2022

25th October 2022

  • 9M 2022 Highlights
  • Financial Summary
  • Segmental Review

Contents

  • Summary and Outlook
  • Appendix
    • Group Results - Revenue and Net Profit by Segment
    • Aamal's Investment Case

"Strength Through Diversity"

1

Q3 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Strong performance across all the segments, with revenue and net profit up 37.5% and 23.6%, respectively
    • All four segments performed strongly and delivered growth in revenue and net profit
    • Improving operational environment (easing of pandemic-related restrictions; ongoing preparation for the FIFA World Cup)
  • Continued diversification and innovation, in line with the Group's strategy
    • Ebn Sina Medical expanded its offering with new distribution partners and the first robotic warehouse in Qatar
    • Opening of 15 new shops at City Center Doha, alongside further expansion of leisure and food offerings
  • Positive outlook for the remainder of 2022 and beyond
    • FIFA World Cup
    • Qatar expected to be the fastest growing economy in GCC in 2023/24 (World Bank)
    • Qatar National Vision 2030

"Strength Through Diversity"

2

Contents

  • 9M 2022 Highlights
  • Financial Summary
  • Segmental Review
  • Summary and Outlook
  • Appendix
    • Group Results - Revenue and Net Profit by Segment
    • Aamal's Investment Case

"Strength Through Diversity"

3

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

QARm

9M 2022

9M 2021

% change

Strong performance driven by:

Revenue and net profit growth across all 4

Revenue

1,513.0

1,100.5

37.5%

segments

Strong performance of Industrial Manufacturing

Gross profit

358.7

298.9

20.0%

segment, particularly Aamal Cables and Aamal

Cement Industries, and the Managed Services

Fair value gains/(losses) on investment properties

-

-

-

segment as pandemic-related restrictions

continue to ease and preparations continue for

Net profit attributable to Aamal shareholders

256.0

207.2

23.6%

the World Cup

Trading and Distribution revenue up by 34.1%,

Earnings per share (QR)

0.041

0.033

23.6%

with Ebn Sina Medical performing particularly

positively

Property segment increased revenue by 18.3%;

Capital expenditure

34.8

46.3

(24.9%)

increased rental rates and occupancy levels at

both CCD and Aamal Real Estate

Gearing

4.35%

5.36%

(1.0ppts)

Sustained financial strength and disciplined

cost control

Gearing remains low at 4.3% (Q3 '21: 5.4%)

Note: there may be slight differences due to rounding.

"Strength Through Diversity"

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aamal Company QSC published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 13:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 099 M 577 M 577 M
Net income 2022 348 M 95,6 M 95,6 M
Net Debt 2022 354 M 97,2 M 97,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,42%
Capitalization 6 779 M 1 862 M 1 862 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
EV / Sales 2023 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 26,7%
