TULSA, Okla., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a provider of premier, configurable HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, announces that it has scheduled its quarterly conference call and webcast for Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 5:15 p.m. EDT to discuss first quarter 2024 financial results. The results will be released immediately after the market closes on that same day.

The conference call will be accessible via dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast. The dial-in is accessible at 1-800-836-8184. To access the listen-only webcast, please register at AAON First Quarter 2024 Conference Call.

On the next business day following the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.aaon.com.

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a global leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .

Contact Information

Joseph Mondillo

Director of Investor Relations

Phone: (617) 877-6346

Email: joseph.mondillo@aaon.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aaon-announces-first-quarter-2024-conference-call-and-webcast-302120120.html

SOURCE AAON