BASX is proud to announce we will be breaking ground on a new Weld Shop addition on the north side of our campus. This project will provide 36,000 additional square feet of dedicated space for a state-of-the-art welding facility. The shop will support welding operations for air handler base assemblies, fab cubes and related custom HVAC products. The space will also provide room for a new BLM Group tube laser, house a large (HE&M brand) vertical band saw and be fully air conditioned with filtration. This addition will provide workspace for roughly 50 current employees with the capacity to fill an additional 30 welding positions. This increase in warehouse space will allow BASX to utilize and repurpose the existing weld space in order to meet the needs of our Data Center, Cleanroom and Commercial HVAC customers.
Several key stakeholders and project partners plan to attend the event. This group includes BASX Co-founders, Dave Benson and Matt Tobolski as well as:
• Blaise Cacciola - Architect
• SWB - Construction Contractor
• HWA - Civil Engineering
• Ashley Vance - Structural Engineering
• REDI - Redmond Economic Development Inc.
• Redmond Chamber of Commerce
About BASX
BASX is committed to providing job opportunities in manufacturing for the Central Oregon region. Positions from entry level to experienced and even professional opportunities are available in many growing departments within the company.
BASX has been undergoing significant changes over the past few years. We completed the 75,000 sf warehouse addition back in 2021 and a modern 2 story, 15,000 sf office building was completed in 2022. BASX Solutions was acquired by AAON in 2021 and will be rebranding to BASX, Inc.. BASX is focused on quality, innovation, and state-of-the-art technology. We are honored to display the Made-in-America emblem on every one of our products.
Contact Information
Dawn LaPolla
Marketing & Multimedia Specialist
(541) 390-5593
dlapolla@basxsolutions.com
AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of premium air conditioning and heating equipment. It conducts its business through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. AAON Oklahoma segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services standard, semi-custom, and custom heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, designs and produces controls solutions for all of its HVAC units, and sells retail parts to customers through its two retail part stores in Tulsa, Oklahoma as well as online. AAON Coil Products segment designs and manufactures a selection of its standard, semi-custom, and custom HVAC systems. BASX segment provides product development design and manufacturing of custom engineered air handling systems, including data center cooling solutions, cleanroom HVAC systems, commercial/industrial HVAC systems, and modular solutions. Additionally, BASX designs and manufactures cleanroom environmental control systems.