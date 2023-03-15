Advanced search
AAON : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K

03/15/2023
aaon-20230309

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934


Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 9, 2023

AAON, INC.
(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
Nevada 0-18953 87-0448736
(State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission File Number: ) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
of Incorporation)
2425 South Yukon Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma 74107
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code): (918) 583-2266

Not Applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock AAON NASDAQ



Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On March 9, 2023, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of AAON, Inc. (the "Company") amended and restated the Company's existing bylaws (as so amended and restated, the "Amended and Restated Bylaws"), effective immediately. The Amended and Restated Bylaws, among other things: (i) require any stockholder submitting a director nomination notice to deliver a statement as to whether such stockholder intends to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than the Company's nominees in accordance with Rule 14a-19 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and to provide reasonable evidence, on request of the Company, that certain requirements of such rule have been satisfied, as well as incorporate other technical changes in light of the universal proxy rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission; (ii) require any stockholder submitting a proposal or a director nomination notice to make a representation as to whether such stockholder complied with all applicable requirements of state law and the Exchange Act with respect to such matters; (iii) clarify that the Board may elect a Vice Chairperson of the Board; and (iv) include certain administrative, modernizing, clarifying and confirming changes.

The foregoing description of the Amended and Restated Bylaws does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated Bylaws, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits
Exhibit Number Description
3.1
Ameded and Restated Bylaws of AAON, Inc., effective March 9, 2023
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).


SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
AAON, INC.
Date: March 14, 2023 By: /s/ Luke A. Bomer
Luke A. Bomer, Secretary


Attachments

Disclaimer

AAON Inc. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 10:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
