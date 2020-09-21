Log in
AAON, INC.

AAON, INC.

(AAON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AAON, Inc. Presenting at DA Davidson and Sidoti Virtual Conferences

09/21/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) today announced that Gary Fields, President and CEO and Scott Asbjornson, Vice President and CFO will present at this week’s DA Davidson and Sidoti Virtual Conferences.

AAON will present virtually on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 8:00 AM (ET) at the DA Davidson 19th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference.

Webcast Link - https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco50/aaon/1882688

AAON will present virtually on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:45 AM (ET) at the Sidoti Fall 2020 Investor Conference.

Presentation materials are available on the AAON website. https://www.aaon.com/Investors

About AAON

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 498 M - -
Net income 2020 70,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 57,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 42,7x
Yield 2020 0,61%
Capitalization 2 993 M 2 993 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
EV / Sales 2021 5,98x
Nbr of Employees 2 290
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart AAON, INC.
Duration : Period :
AAON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 44,00 $
Last Close Price 57,27 $
Spread / Highest target -7,46%
Spread / Average Target -23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary D. Fields President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman H. Asbjornson Executive Chairman
Stephen Wakefield Chief Operating Officer
Scott M. Asbjornson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Rony Gadiwalla Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAON, INC.15.91%2 993
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.24.76%54 016
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-13.77%49 457
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC5.08%31 830
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-7.49%29 431
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB39.72%13 057
