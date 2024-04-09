TULSA, Okla., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company") proudly announces its partnership with the Department of Energy (DOE) on the Better Buildings Commercial Building Heat Pump Accelerator. Running from 2024 through 2027, the Accelerator will collaborate with industry stakeholders to expedite the development and adoption of cold climate commercial heat pump rooftop units (RTUs) to achieve integrated energy efficiency and electrification of buildings. AAON is poised to lead the charge with its groundbreaking line of high-performance air-source heat pumps, Alpha Class.

"AAON has always been a leader in engineering innovative products, especially air-source heat pumps. We joined this collaborative challenge to provide sustainable, economic solutions to our customers and continue to be the Alpha in the market," said Kasey Worthington, AAON Manager of Engineering Products.

AAON Alpha Class air-source heat pumps are engineered for higher efficiency and lower emissions, driving the movement for decarbonization forward. Alpha Class offers industry-leading features to meet growing environmental and regulatory needs, including variable speed technology, all-electric or dual-fuel options, Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) capability, energy recovery and the use of low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants.

What sets Alpha Class apart from the competition is its ability to operate more reliably at lower ambient temperatures than traditional heat pumps, with higher heating capacities across a wide range of operating conditions. Tested and verified down to an ambient temperature of zero degrees Fahrenheit, the Alpha Class offers first-of-its-kind omni-climate performance.

"Our entire company was built on being innovative; we weren't waiting on the Accelerator to expedite our technology," said Kevin Teakell, AAON Sr. Manager of Industry and Government Affairs. "We make heat pumps up to 50 tons that operate down to zero and we're selling them today. We have the infrastructure, testing capabilities and products we need to help meet our customers' environmental goals, and we are excited to prove ourselves in the DOE's challenge."

The Company's proactive approach to environmental stewardship with Alpha Class is also evident in its refrigerant transition strategy. By adopting R-454B, with a low GWP of 466, to replace 410A refrigerant ahead of the EPA's mandates, AAON demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and innovation. AAON not only meets but exceeds industry standards, positioning itself as the leader in the DOE's Accelerator program and beyond.

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance, and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allow AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.aaon.com .

