SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2 0 2 3

Table of Contents About AAON 1 AAON Products - BASX Brand 52 AAON Locations 2 Product Safety and Serviceability 56 Mission 3 Sales and Marketing 58 Report Highlights 4 2023 Net Sales and Product Mix 63 About This Report 5 AAON Electronic Catalog 64 From the CEO 6 Sales Representative Training 65 Timeline 9 AAON Quality Management System 68 Business 11 AAON Technical Academy 73 Properties 13 Customer Satisfaction 75 Risk Factors 20 Environmental Responsibility 76 Materiality 27 Climate Change 79 Stakeholder Engagement 28 Air Quality Products 81 Supply Chain 31 AAON Product Solutions 83 Enterprise Resource Planning 33 Refrigerant Transition 85 Research and Development 34 Energy 86 Patents, Trademarks, Licenses, Water 89 and Concessions 39 Waste 90 AAON Products 40 Recycle 93 Featured Components 46 People and Culture 94 Controls 48 Human Rights Policy 95 Wiring 51 Workplace Safety 97 Cybersecurity 101 Team Member Demographics 103 Employee Training 104 Career Development 105 Team Member Benefits 106 AAON Aim High and Team Member Spotlight 109 Human Capital Resources 110 Culture and Engagement Survey 111 Inclusion and Diversity 112 AAON Employee Resource Groups 115 AAON Affinity Groups 118 Awards and Recognitions 121 Corporate Social Responsibility 122 Workforce Readiness 125 Strong Families and Communities 127 Environmental Stewardship 129 Governance 131 AAON Executive Leadership and Officers 140 Conduct and Ethics 141 Disclosure Index 142

About AAON Products Sales & Marketing Environment People & Culture Social Responsibility About AAON We lead the charge in advancing HVAC innovation our world depends on. AAON, founded in 1988, is a leader in HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. AAON builds highly configurable HVAC equipment that answers customer-specific needs in any commercial or industrial environment. We are committed to driving the industry forward for a cleaner and more sustainable future. Our industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance, and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world- class innovation center and testing lab allow AAON engineers to continually push boundaries and advance the industry. About AAON | 1

About AAON Products Sales & Marketing Environment People & Culture Social Responsibility AAON Locations REDMOND, OR KANSAS CITY, MO TULSA, OK LONGVIEW, TX AAON LOCATIONS | 2

About AAON Products Sales & Marketing Environment People & Culture Social Responsibility Mission AAON provides premier HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners. By leading the HVAC industry in innovation, we create tomorrow's solutions today. MISSION | 3

About AAON Products Sales & Marketing Environment People & Culture Social Responsibility Report Highlights ENVIRONMENTAL 54% Non-Fossil Fuel Consuming Units $43.7 Million in Sustainable Research and Design Lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) Refrigerant Transition to R454B SOCIAL 30% Officer Team Diversity 3,856 Team Members 66% Overall Workforce Diversity BOARD OF DIRECTORS 50% Diversity 25% Female 62 Years Average Age $1.2 MILLION IN CONTRIBUTIONS TO NONPROFIT PARTNERS OVER 100 NONPROFITS SERVED $1,168.5 MILLION IN NET SALES 3.4% IN FOREIGN NET SALES REPORT HIGHLIGHTS | 4

About This Report The 2023 AAON Sustainability/Environmental, Social, and Governance Report (ESG) Report is AAON's sixth sustainability report and covers performance for 2023. The information and data in this report are shared based on the best available information and data at publication and are subject to change. In some cases, information and data are estimated. This report was created in accordance with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards with reference to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. The UN Sustainable Development Goals are also referenced.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events, occurrences, or developments after the date on which such statement is made. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please see Item 1A "Risk Factors" included in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, and as otherwise disclosed from time to time in our other filings with the SEC.

About AAON Products Sales & Marketing Environment People & Culture Social Responsibility From the CEO To all our stakeholders, including our employees, customers, sales channel partners, supplier vendors, and stockholders: I am pleased to report that AAON is committed more than ever to our Environmental, Social, and Governance principles. Our journey toward sustainability and resilience has been steady since the Company began. We continue to evolve our approach to address critical challenges and persist in improving the transparency of our sustainability strategy. Leading the industry with superior energy-efficient equipment has always been at the forefront of the Company. Just as important, is reducing our scope 1 and 2 emissions, advancing our inclusion and diversity efforts, and improving our corporate governance. At AAON, we strive to be the best stewards of society and we made another leap in our objective in 2023. As the environment becomes more of a focus in global society due to climate change, the commercial HVAC industry is responsible for developing more sustainable, energy-efficient products. In the U.S., commercial buildings consumed approximately 17% of total energy consumption in 2022 and made up about 16% of carbon emissions, per the Energy Information Administration. Advancing technologies enable the industry to improve building operations and reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. AAON has been a leader in the decarbonization objectives by producing the most energy-efficient equipment in the North American packaged rooftop market. Most of our direct competitors in this market manufacture basic equipment that is much less energy efficient. FROM THE CEO | 6

About AAON Products Sales & Marketing Environment People & Culture Social Responsibility Leading up to January 1, 2023, at which time the Department of Energy required all HVAC equipment to meet a higher minimum energy efficiency standard, AAON was not required to alter any of its designs because all its equipment had met the standards for several years. On the contrary, the regulation forced much of the rest of the industry to make significant upgrades to their equipment as a significant percentage had not met the new standards. In 2023, AAON went further by making significant investments and advancements with its heat pump technology. In our view, heat pumps are the likely solution to further progression in decarbonizing buildings as they are fully electric and very energy efficient. Currently, no federal incentives or regulations are driving the transition to this technology in the commercial HVAC industry; however, AAON believes it is responsible for leading in this effort. Until recently, all heat pumps on the market were designed to operate down to only 25 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit, excluding the technology as a solution for most of North America. AAON released its newly branded heat pump called the Alpha Class, which is now the only heat pump on the market today that is operable down to zero degrees Fahrenheit. Furthermore, the Company is in the middle of developing a heat pump capable of operating at much colder temperatures than zero degrees. Most HVAC equipment designed for heating today, which makes up approximately 63% of AAON's sales and a similar percentage of the market's sales, is currently fueled with natural gas. Therefore, this progress is pivotal in significantly decreasing the environmental impact of our customers' buildings and achieving our 2030 objective of deriving 80% of our revenue from HVAC equipment powered by non-fossil fuels. In addition to the achievements we have made with product development, we have made great strides in reducing our carbon footprint. In 2023, we announced a milestone in our sustainability journey, activating more than 400 solar panels on the roof of The Exploration Center, a net-zero facility using advanced building systems, including photovoltaic (solar) electricity generation, geothermal fields, and AAON high-efficiency heat pumps, while providing a world-class experience for visitors and customers. It is one of the most sustainable, energy-efficient buildings in Tulsa, Oklahoma. FROM THE CEO | 7