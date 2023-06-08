AAON Releases 2022 ESG Sustainability Report

The company highlights significant progress in sustainability, research and development, innovative products, our inclusive and diverse culture, and commitment to environmental stewardship.

TULSA, Okla. , June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a provider of premier, configurable HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, releases its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The Company highlights its commitment to continually improve overall sustainability practices, push boundaries with our research and development to advance the industry, drive innovation by building on our inclusive and equitable workforce culture and achieve long-term environmental targets.

"For AAON, the most impactful factor on people and society is the HVAC equipment we manufacture. Our products and solutions will help our customers and partners create a more sustainable world. Energy efficiency and decarbonization are priorities in our current operations and future planning. I am proud to lead a company that has such a significant impact on the world. AAON empowers people and manages our facilities, work processes, and business systems to deliver sustainable long-term value to all stakeholders. We continue to strive for further growth and progress in the communities where we live and work," said Gary Fields, AAON CEO, and President.

2022 Sustainability ESG Report

Report Highlights include:

AAON continues to lead the industry in innovative products by expanding its Zero-Degree Cold Climate Air-Source Heat Pump packaged rooftop units, available from 2-50 tons. This is a critical solution to the increasing demand for building decarbonization in cold climates.

BASX cleanroom products are built to meet environmental standards, serving critical processes with high-fidelity control for precise industry requirements.

Recycled 17% and 8% more metals in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Reports progress toward the environmental goal of 80% of products being non-fossil fuel-consuming by 2030.

63% of units produced and 48% of sales were non-fossil fuel-consuming.

Continues to work towards reducing GHG emissions by 10% by 2025.

Recycled 54 tons of paint byproducts achieving 90% recycling of total paint waste.

Approximately 36% of the Company's energy is generated through renewable sources.

AAON's Board of Governance is 50% diverse, and the total workforce is 68% diverse.

For previous sustainability reports, please visit: AAON.com/Sustainability

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance, and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allow AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry.

For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Contacts:

Robyn Aydelott

Corporate Communications Administrator

Phone: (918) 382-6558

Email: robyn.aydelott@aaon.com

Investor Contact:

Joseph Mondillo

Director of Investor Relations

Phone: (617) 877-6346

Email: joseph.mondillo@aaon.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aaon-releases-2022-esg-sustainability-report-301846436.html

SOURCE AAON