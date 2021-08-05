AAON Reports Record Sales for the Second Quarter of 2021 and a Robust Increase in Backlog
TULSA, Okla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, INC. (NASDAQ-AAON), today announced its results for the second quarter of 2021.
Financial Highlights:
Three Months Ended June 30,
%
Six Months Ended June 30,
%
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Net sales
$
143,876
$
125,596
14.6
%
$
259,664
$
263,079
(1.3
)%
Gross profit
42,107
38,131
10.4
%
75,264
81,078
(7.2
)%
Gross profit %
29.3
%
30.4
%
29.0
%
30.8
%
Selling, general and admin. expenses
$
16,895
$
15,939
6.0
%
$
31,591
$
31,153
1.4
%
SG&A %
11.7
%
12.7
%
12.2
%
11.8
%
Net income
20,615
17,804
15.8
%
36,991
39,657
(6.7
)%
Net income %
14.3
%
14.2
%
14.2
%
15.1
%
Effective Tax Rate
18.3
%
20.0
%
15.4
%
20.8
%
Earnings per diluted share
$
0.38
$
0.34
11.8
%
$
0.69
$
0.75
(8.0
)%
Diluted average shares
53,603,932
52,750,401
1.6
%
53,736,134
52,885,491
1.6
%
EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure
$
32,777
$
28,562
14.8
%
$
58,653
$
62,332
(5.9
)%
June 30,
June 30,
%
2021
2020
Change
(in thousands)
Backlog
$
138,131
$
103,508
33.4
%
Cash & cash equivalents & restricted cash
112,119
70,845
58.3
%
Net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased 14.6% to an all time record high of $143.9 million from $125.6 million in the same period in 2020. The year over year increase in net sales was driven by robust replacement demand broadly across the nonresidential building market that increased our volume 24.6%. The return to historical employee attendance levels helped drive our production up year over year which led to an increase in our overall revenues even as our product mix shifted to lower priced units. The Company reported diluted EPS of $0.38, up 11.8% from $0.34 in the prior year period. The increase in EPS was driven by the higher revenue, improved productivity, lower SG&A expenses as a percent of sales and a lower tax rate, partially offset by inflationary cost pressures. The lower tax rate compared to a year ago was associated with lower corporate income tax rates in the state of Oklahoma that were signed into law during the quarter. This resulted in a one-time benefit of $0.8 million, and will also lower our effective rate starting in 2022.
The Company finished the quarter with a backlog of $138.1 million, up from $103.5 million one year ago and up from $96.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The sequential improvement in backlog reflects the improved demand that we experienced throughout the second quarter. New bookings in the quarter increased approximately 70% compared to the same period one year ago.
Gary Fields, President and CEO, stated, “Our performance in the second quarter was better than we expected. Organic sales growth of 14.6% was particularly noteworthy. Unlike much of the commercial HVAC market that faced a very easy year over year comparison due to the effects the pandemic had on the market in the second quarter of 2020, we did not face such a comparison. Our sales in the second quarter of 2020 were up year over year 5% versus the commercial market being down approximately 20%-25%. We were also pleased with our gross profit performance, especially considering the inflationary challenges of tight labor markets and increased raw material costs. We will continue to improve productivity and increase prices to counteract these cost pressures.”
Mr. Fields continued, “Looking to the second half of the year, we are optimistic sales and earnings growth will accelerate. The backlog at the end of the second quarter was up 33.4% from a year ago and 42.8% from the end of the first quarter, which positions us well. Order trends are robust and we show no sign of slowing. We are particularly optimistic considering the new construction market has yet to recover from the pandemic-related downturn. That said, we are seeing early signs of a strong recovery in new construction project planning. In addition to robust demand, we are optimistic our gross profit will continue to improve. Our disciplined pricing strategy combined with expected productivity improvements should drive higher gross and operating profits. Lastly, we continue to manage the business for the long-term as we maintain a positive outlook on the fundamentals of the company over the next several years.”
As of June 30, 2021, the Company had no debt and unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $111.4 million, which is up from $79.0 million at the end of 2020. Capital expenditures during the first six months of 2021 were $33.2 million, as compared to $33.5 million for the same period a year ago. Rebecca Thompson, CFO, stated, “We continue to anticipate our full-year 2021 capital expenditures will total approximately $70.7 million.”
About AAON AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.
Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “should”, “will”, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligations to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (1) the timing and extent of changes in raw material and component prices, (2) the effects of fluctuations in the commercial/industrial new construction market, (3) the timing and extent of changes in interest rates, as well as other competitive factors during the year, and (4) general economic, market or business conditions.
AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Net sales
$
143,876
$
125,596
$
259,664
$
263,079
Cost of sales
101,769
87,465
184,400
182,001
Gross profit
42,107
38,131
75,264
81,078
Selling, general and administrative expenses
16,895
15,939
31,591
31,153
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
—
—
—
(62
)
Income from operations
25,212
22,192
43,673
49,987
Interest (expense), income, net
(4
)
19
(1
)
80
Other income (expense), net
39
32
56
5
Income before taxes
25,247
22,243
43,728
50,072
Income tax provision
4,632
4,439
6,737
10,415
Net income
$
20,615
$
17,804
$
36,991
$
39,657
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.39
$
0.34
$
0.71
$
0.76
Diluted
$
0.38
$
0.34
$
0.69
$
0.75
Cash dividends declared per common share:
$
0.19
$
0.19
$
0.19
$
0.19
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
52,432,822
52,099,694
52,389,989
52,160,348
Diluted
53,603,932
52,750,401
53,736,134
52,885,491
AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
111,427
$
79,025
Restricted cash
692
3,263
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $518 and $506, respectively
53,311
47,387
Income tax receivable
3,339
4,587
Note receivable
32
31
Inventories, net
87,399
82,219
Prepaid expenses and other
2,940
3,739
Total current assets
259,140
220,251
Property, plant and equipment:
Land
5,016
4,072
Buildings
129,607
122,171
Machinery and equipment
301,964
281,266
Furniture and fixtures
20,726
18,956
Total property, plant and equipment
457,313
426,465
Less: Accumulated depreciation
217,549
203,125
Property, plant and equipment, net
239,764
223,340
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
3,229
3,267
Right of use assets
1,472
1,571
Note receivable
579
579
Total assets
$
504,184
$
449,008
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
21,250
$
12,447
Dividends payable
9,970
—
Accrued liabilities
47,291
46,586
Total current liabilities
78,511
59,033
Deferred tax liabilities
31,071
28,324
Other long-term liabilities
4,493
4,423
New market tax credit obligation
6,383
6,363
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
—
—
Common stock, $.004 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 52,416,014 and 52,224,767 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
210
209
Additional paid-in capital
10,998
5,161
Retained earnings
372,518
345,495
Total stockholders’ equity
383,726
350,865
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
504,184
$
449,008
AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Operating Activities
(in thousands)
Net income
$
36,991
$
39,657
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
14,924
12,340
Amortization of debt issuance cost
20
20
Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments
12
76
Provision (recoveries) for excess and obsolete inventories
292
(193
)
Share-based compensation
5,793
5,694
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets
—
(62
)
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
(11
)
30
Interest income on note receivable
(19
)
(12
)
Deferred income taxes
2,747
5,061
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(5,936
)
10,929
Income taxes
1,248
(4,382
)
Inventories
(5,472
)
(11,617
)
Prepaid expenses and other
799
(568
)
Accounts payable
10,650
2,893
Deferred revenue
574
473
Accrued liabilities
300
2,423
Net cash provided by operating activities
62,912
62,762
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(33,157
)
(33,510
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
2
61
Principal payments from note receivable
29
25
Net cash used in investing activities
(33,126
)
(33,424
)
Financing Activities
Stock options exercised
11,848
14,173
Repurchase of stock
(10,271
)
(15,937
)
Employee taxes paid by withholding shares
(1,532
)
(1,102
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
45
(2,866
)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
29,831
26,472
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
82,288
44,373
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
112,119
$
70,845
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), an additional non-GAAP financial measure is provided and reconciled in the following table. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze the Company’s business trends and operating performance.
EBITDA EBITDA (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator of a company's ability to internally fund operations.
The Company defines EBITDA as net income, plus (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest expense (income), net and (3) income tax expense. EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP.
The Company’s EBITDA measure provides additional information which may be used to better understand the Company’s operations. EBITDA is one of several metrics that the Company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance. EBITDA, as used by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the Company’s management team and by other users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated: