  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AAON, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAON   US0003602069

AAON, INC.

(AAON)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/22 12:06:04 pm
54.25 USD   -0.14%
12:00pAAON : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
03/04AAON to Present at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference
AQ
02/28AAON : REPORTS SALES AND EARNINGS AND BACKLOG FOR 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AAON : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

03/07/2022 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Stewart David Raymond
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
AAON, INC. [AAON] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
2425 S. YUKON AVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
TULSA OK 74107
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Stewart David Raymond
2425 S. YUKON AVE

TULSA, OK74107 		X

Signatures
David R. Stewart 2022-03-07
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

AAON Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 16:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 722 M - -
Net income 2022 86,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 29,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,3x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 2 853 M 2 853 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
EV / Sales 2023 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 881
Free-Float -
Chart AAON, INC.
Duration : Period :
AAON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 54,32 $
Average target price 71,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary D. Fields President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rebecca A. Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Norman H. Asbjornson Director
Rony Gadiwalla Director-Information Technology
Stephen Wakefield Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AAON, INC.-31.61%2 853
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-20.74%52 762
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-22.62%44 194
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-17.04%38 385
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-25.11%35 337
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-35.08%18 098