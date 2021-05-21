Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AAON, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAON   US0003602069

AAON, INC.

(AAON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AAON to Speak at Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

05/21/2021 | 10:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TULSA, Okla., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Fields, and Chief Financial Officer, Rebecca Thompson, will speak at the 14th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference held virtually on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. EDT.  

A live webcast will be available at: 
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1831350280541986573

About AAON
AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Contact Information
Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (617) 877-6346
Email: joseph.mondillo@aaon.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about AAON, INC.
10:00aAAON to Speak at Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conferenc..
GL
05/17AAON  : Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend and Promotion of Christopher D. Easo..
PU
05/17AAON, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters t..
AQ
05/17AAON Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend and Promotion of Christopher D. Easo..
GL
05/06AAON, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
05/06AAON  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
05/06AAON  : Reports Lower Q1 EPS as Revenue Falls
MT
05/06AAON  : Reports Earnings and Backlog For The First Quarter Of 2021
PU
05/06AAON : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06AAON  : Earnings Flash (AAON) AAON Posts Q1 Revenue $115.8M
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 518 M - -
Net income 2021 70,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 91,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,7x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 3 507 M 3 507 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,60x
EV / Sales 2022 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 268
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart AAON, INC.
Duration : Period :
AAON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 59,00 $
Last Close Price 66,88 $
Spread / Highest target -4,31%
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary D. Fields President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rebecca A. Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Norman H. Asbjornson Executive Chairman
Rony Gadiwalla Chief Information Officer
Stephen Wakefield Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAON, INC.0.38%3 507
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-9.12%56 006
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-6.36%52 576
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC37.86%46 035
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC24.31%43 154
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION16.36%38 140