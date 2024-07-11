Inside AAON Episode 04: The Power of Second Chances with Sierra Hamm and Daniel Pressler
July 11, 2024 at 09:35 am EDT
In this episode of Inside AAON, host Derby Juez-Perez, AAON's Field Marketing Manager, explores the company's commitment to second-chance employment. Production Supervisors Sierra Hamm and Daniel Pressler join the discussion, shedding light on AAON's support systems, including personalized mentorship, professional development, and an inclusive culture that champions every team member's growth, regardless of their past.
Sierra and Daniel share their transformative journeys from addiction and incarceration to becoming key leaders at AAON. Their stories illustrate how AAON's inclusive and supportive environment enabled them to rebuild their lives and careers. Today, Sierra and Daniel continue to give back to their community, offering the same support and encouragement they received from AAON.
"Now I know that people can come from anywhere, absolutely any background… and as long as they have a drive and want to be successful, every person can be mentored or guided into something great and something successful." - Sierra Hamm
Tune in to discover how AAON's second-chance employment program is fostering a resilient and innovative workforce through an unwavering belief in the potential of every individual.
HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE EPISODE
1:52 - Daniel and Sierra share their backgrounds and journeys to AAON
4:52 - The challenges that second-chance employees face
6:12 - AAON's commitment to second-chance employment
11:45 - The second-chance support system at AAON
16:15 - How to overcome preconceived ideas about second-chance employees
19:09 - How Daniel and Sierra pay it forward
21:52 - Why second-chance employees become great leaders
25:16 - Daniel and Sierra share their goals for their futures
ABOUT INSIDE AAON
Inside AAON is a podcast that delves into technical deep dives, product insights, uplifting stories, sustainability initiatives, employee spotlights, and more to offer a 360-degree view of the HVAC landscape as we see it at AAON.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
Have ideas or topics you're interested to learn about? Don't hesitate to reach out to us at marketing@aaon.com. Access new episodes of Inside AAON on our website at www.aaon.com/news or find us on your favorite podcast platforms.
