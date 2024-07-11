In this episode of Inside AAON, host Derby Juez-Perez, AAON's Field Marketing Manager, explores the company's commitment to second-chance employment. Production Supervisors Sierra Hamm and Daniel Pressler join the discussion, shedding light on AAON's support systems, including personalized mentorship, professional development, and an inclusive culture that champions every team member's growth, regardless of their past.



Sierra and Daniel share their transformative journeys from addiction and incarceration to becoming key leaders at AAON. Their stories illustrate how AAON's inclusive and supportive environment enabled them to rebuild their lives and careers. Today, Sierra and Daniel continue to give back to their community, offering the same support and encouragement they received from AAON.



"Now I know that people can come from anywhere, absolutely any background… and as long as they have a drive and want to be successful, every person can be mentored or guided into something great and something successful." - Sierra Hamm



Tune in to discover how AAON's second-chance employment program is fostering a resilient and innovative workforce through an unwavering belief in the potential of every individual.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE EPISODE

1:52 - Daniel and Sierra share their backgrounds and journeys to AAON

4:52 - The challenges that second-chance employees face

6:12 - AAON's commitment to second-chance employment

11:45 - The second-chance support system at AAON

16:15 - How to overcome preconceived ideas about second-chance employees

19:09 - How Daniel and Sierra pay it forward

21:52 - Why second-chance employees become great leaders

25:16 - Daniel and Sierra share their goals for their futures

