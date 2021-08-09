Log in
AAP IMPLANTATE AG

Aap Implantate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/09/2021 | 07:50am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: aap Implantate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
aap Implantate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09.08.2021 / 13:49
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

aap Implantate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2021
Address: https://www.aap.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte/quartalsberichte

09.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.aap.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1225016  09.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225016&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
