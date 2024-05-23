EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Bond

Amendment of the terms and conditions of the bond completed; Bondholders can convert bonds into shares



23.05.2024 / 19:05 CET/CEST

Notice to the Holders of the Mandatory Convertible Bond 2023/2028

(ISIN: DE000A351ZH9 / WKN: A351ZH)

aap Implantate AG announces today that the resolution adopted in the vote held without a meeting from March 26, 2024, to March 28, 2024, to cancel the vesting period regarding the conversion of the bonds and to allow a first-time conversion right in the period of 14 days before May 31, 2024, has become effective. After the expiry of the statutory challenge period, the resolution on the amendment of the terms and conditions of the Bonds ("Bond Terms") was deposited with the depositary Clearstream Banking Frankfurt and attached to the global certificate. The announcement of the completion of the terms and conditions of the bond is also expected to be published in the Federal Gazette on 24 May 2024.

As a result of the change in the terms and conditions of the bonds, the bondholders are now entitled to convert their bonds into shares of aap Implantate AG during the exercise period in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bond. The last exercise day of the actual exercise period is Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

In order to exercise the conversion right, the bondholder must submit a duly completed and signed declaration to the conversion agent or its custodian bank during normal business hours on a business day using a form available on the website of aap Implantate AG under https://www.aap.de/investoren/wandelschuldverschreibung . Declarations of exercise are irrevocable.

The exercise of the conversion right is subject to the delivery of the bonds for which the conversion right is to be exercised to the conversion agent no later than 29 May 2024 , namely by delivery (transfer) of the bonds to the account of the conversion agent at Clearstream Frankfurt.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German Stock Exchanges –

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a global medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of perforated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects, such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical and not yet adequately solved problems in traumatology. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and affiliated clinics, while on an international level, it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company and its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. are focusing on a sales strategy via distribution agents. The shares of aap Implantate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Management Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of future developments and results referred to therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial condition, development, or performance of the Company to differ materially from the estimates given herein. These factors also include those described by aap in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.



Contact:

If you have any questions, please contact: aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo, Chairman/ CEO, Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin.

Tel.: +49 (0)30 75019 – 170; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 – 290; Email: r.digirolamo@aap.de