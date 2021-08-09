DGAP-AFR : aap Implantate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: aap Implantate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements aap Implantate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-08-09 / 13:49 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- aap Implantate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 13, 2021 Address: https://www.aap.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte/quartalsberichte ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-09 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: aap Implantate AG Lorenzweg 5 12099 Berlin Germany Internet: www.aap.de End of News DGAP News Service -------------

