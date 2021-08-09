DGAP-AFR : aap Implantate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: aap Implantate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of
financial statements
aap Implantate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117
of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2021-08-09 / 13:49
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
aap Implantate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2021
Address: https://www.aap.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte/quartalsberichte
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-08-09 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press
Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.aap.de
End of News DGAP News Service
-------------
1225016 2021-08-09
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225016&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 09, 2021 07:49 ET (11:49 GMT)