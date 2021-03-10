Log in
AAP IMPLANTATE AG

(AAQ1)
PRESS RELEASE : Publication of annual financial statements 2020 on 30 April 2021

03/10/2021 | 07:07am EST
DGAP-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results 
Publication of annual financial statements 2020 on 30 April 2021 
2021-03-10 / 13:04 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
aap Implantate AG ("aap") announces that the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements 2020 will 
take place on 30 April 2021. On this date, the annual financial report 2020 (HGB) and the consolidated annual financial 
report 2020 (IFRS) will be published. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------- 
aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German stock markets - 
About aap Implantate AG 
aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The Company develops, 
manufactures and markets products for trauma. The IP-protected portfolio includes besides the innovative anatomical 
plating system LOQTEQ(R) a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline 
with promising development projects such as the antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. 
These technologies address critical and unmet needs in trauma. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products 
directly to hospitals, purchasing groups, and hospital groups, while at international level it primarily uses a broad 
network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the US the Company pursues a hybrid distribution strategy with its 
subsidiary aap Implants Inc. Distribution is carried out both through distribution agents and partnerships with global 
orthopedic companies. aap Implantate AG's stock is listed in the General Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange 
(XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more information, please visit our website at www.aap.de. 
Forward-looking statement 
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current experience, estimates and projections of the 
management board and currently available information. They are not guarantees of future performance. Various known and 
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, 
financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Many factors could cause 
the actual results, performance or achievements of aap to be materially different from those that may be expressed or 
implied by such statements. These factors include those discussed in aap's public reports. Forward-looking statements 
therefore speak only as of the date they are made. aap does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking 
statements contained in this release or to conform them to future events or developments. 
For inquiries please contact: 
aap Implantate AG; Fabian Franke; Manager Investor Relations; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin, Germany; Phone: +49/30/750 19 
- 134; Fax: +49/30/750 19 - 290; Email: f.franke@aap.de 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-10 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      aap Implantate AG 
              Lorenzweg 5 
              12099 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 30 75 01 90 
Fax:          +49 (0) 30 75 01 91 11 
E-mail:       info@aap.de 
Internet:     www.aap.de 
ISIN:         DE000A3H2101 
WKN:          A3H210 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1174563 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1174563 2021-03-10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2021 07:06 ET (12:06 GMT)

