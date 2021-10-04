Log in
    AAQ   DE0005066609

AAP IMPLANTATE AG

(AAQ)
Aap Implantate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/04/2021 | 06:25am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: aap Implantate AG aap Implantate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-04 / 12:24 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           aap Implantate AG 
 
 Street:                         Lorenzweg 5 
 
 Postal code:                    12099 
 
 City:                           Berlin 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  39120001TRQTQ01LPP57 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
 X             Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Ratio Capital Management B.V. 
 City of registered office, country: Amsterdam, Netherlands 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 Stichting Bewaarder Ratio Capital Partners 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 30 Sep 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                              14.99 %                     0.00 %      14.99 %                              3478243 
 
 Previous                         15.88 %                     0.00 %      15.88 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
                            0         521473         0.00 %        14.99 % 
 
 Total                    521473                        14.99 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 X             Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
               Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name               % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments (if  Total of both (if at least 
                            least 3% or more)                         at least 5% or more)                 5% or more) 
 
 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 Collective investment undertaking. The shares with voting rights attached to them are owned by Stichting Bewaarder 
 Ratio Capital Partners on behalf of the participants in the fund. Ratio Capital Management B.V. is the manager of the 
 fund. Ratio Capital Management B.V. can exercise the voting rights of the issuer. 
 Date 
 
 
 01 Oct 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      aap Implantate AG 
              Lorenzweg 5 
              12099 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.aap.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1237953 2021-10-04

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237953&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 06:24 ET (10:24 GMT)

