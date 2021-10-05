Aap Implantate AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05.10.2021 / 17:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Marek Last name(s): Hahn 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name aap Implantate AG b) LEI 39120001TRQTQ01LPP57 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: Subscription Right (ISIN: DE000A3H3LF4, WKN: A3H 3LF) b) Nature of the transaction Granting of 9,564 subscription rights within a capital increase with subsription rights c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR e) Date of the transaction 04/10/2021; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: aap Implantate AG Lorenzweg 5 12099 Berlin Germany Internet: www.aap.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

