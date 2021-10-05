Log in
    AAQ   DE0005066609

AAP IMPLANTATE AG

(AAQ)
Aap Implantate AG english

10/05/2021 | 11:26am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05.10.2021 / 17:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Marek 
 
 Last name(s):  Hahn 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 aap Implantate AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 39120001TRQTQ01LPP57 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:         Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument 
 
 Description:  Subscription Right (ISIN: DE000A3H3LF4, WKN: A3H 3LF) 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Granting of 9,564 subscription rights within a capital increase with subsription rights 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 0.0 EUR        0.0 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 0.0 EUR       0.0 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 04/10/2021; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

05.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      aap Implantate AG 
              Lorenzweg 5 
              12099 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.aap.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70416 05.10.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238103&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2021 11:26 ET (15:26 GMT)

