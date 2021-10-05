Aap Implantate AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05.10.2021 / 17:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Title:
First name: Marek
Last name(s): Hahn
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
aap Implantate AG
b) LEI
39120001TRQTQ01LPP57
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription Right (ISIN: DE000A3H3LF4, WKN: A3H 3LF)
b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 9,564 subscription rights within a capital increase with subsription rights
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
04/10/2021; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
05.10.2021
Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.aap.de
