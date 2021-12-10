DGAP-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Study

aap launches world's first human clinical study for antibacterial silver coating technology on anatomical plates and screws for fracture treatment



10.12.2021 / 07:30

aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") announces that the human clinical study for its innovative antibacterial silver coating technology started yesterday. The University Hospital in Regensburg is the first trial center which was equipped with the study materials and trained to perform surgeries with the Company's silver coated implants.



aap thus achieves another major milestone on the way to the planned CE approval and is at the same time the first company in the world to test an antibacterial silver coating on anatomical plates and screws for fracture treatment as part of a study of this kind.



With its antibacterial silver coating technology, aap addresses one of the greatest and yet inadequately solved challenges in traumatology: the reduction of surgical site infections (SSI). Surgical site infections represent a major burden both for the patients concerned and for global healthcare systems. Antibiotic-resistant bacteria pose a particular threat. In its annual report on the state of research to overcome antibiotic resistance, the WHO recently found that some of the world's most dangerous bacteria have developed resistance to known drugs.[1] Moreover, according to the WHO, almost all antibiotics currently in development work little better than existing drugs. aap's innovative antibacterial silver coating technology represents an alternative solution in the fight against bacterial infections that is not based on antibiotics and therefore offers enormous market potential. As a platform technology, the technology has a broad range of applications and can be used not only in traumatology but also in other areas of orthopedics as well as in cardiology, dentistry, or medical instruments.



About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for trauma. The IP-protected portfolio includes besides the innovative anatomical plating system LOQTEQ(R) a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as the antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical and unmet needs in trauma. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups, and hospital groups, while at international level it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the US the Company pursues a hybrid distribution strategy with its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. Distribution is carried out both through distribution agents and partnerships with global orthopedic companies. aap Implantate AG's stock is listed in the General Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.



