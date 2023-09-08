EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase

aap offers its shareholders a EUR 2.7 million mandatory convertible bond; subscription commitments of around 83% already received; accompanying restructuring measures in preparation



08-Sep-2023 / 16:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The Management Board of aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") resolved today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board on the same day, to make use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on June 21, 2022 to issue convertible bonds and to issue a non-subordinated and unsecured mandatory convertible bond 2023/2028 in the total nominal amount of up to EUR 2,703,843.73 using the authorization. The mandatory convertible bond is divided into up to 2,625,091 mandatory convertible bonds with a nominal amount of EUR 1.03 each ("Bond" or "Bonds"), which will initially be offered to the shareholders of aap for subscription by means of arights offering. The shareholders will be granted a subscription right to the Bonds and the possibility of oversubscription.



The bond has a term of five years, provides for a fixed annual interest rate of 6.00 % and entitles the holder to subscribe, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bond, to a total of up to 2,625,091 ordinary bearer shares (no-par value shares) in aap at an initial conversion price of EUR 1.03 per no-par value share in aap. Inaddition to the bondholders' conversion rights, the bond also provides for conversion obligations.



The subscription ratio is 3.42:1 (each 3.42 shares entitles the holder to subscribe for one bond with a nominal value of EUR 1.03) at an issue price of EUR 1.03 per bond. The Bonds shall be included in trading on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



The subscription period is expected to start on September 15, 2023 (0:00 CEST) and is expected to end on September 29, 2023 (24:00 CEST). No trading in subscription rights will be organized and subscription rights not exercised will expire worthless. All shareholders of the Company also have the option to acquire bonds beyond the exercise of their subscription rights by way of an oversubscription. These oversubscription rights must also be exercised within the subscription period. Any bonds not subscribed for as a result of the subscription offer are to be offered for purchase to institutional investors in Germany and other European countries by way of a private placement, with the purchase price corresponding to the subscription price.



At the present time, aap has received commitments from its shareholders and from new investors to subscribe for bonds in the private placement with a total volume of approximately EUR 2.3 million. This corresponds to around 83% of the convertible bond.



The bond is a key component of the refinancing process currently being implemented by aap and serves to secure the Company's continued existence. In addition, the Management Board is currently preparing the implementation of accompanying cost-saving options. The aim of the restructuring measure is to save between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 2.0 million in costs per year and thus to make the operative trauma business profitable. The decision was made against the background of the current economic situation of the company and in order to adapt to the actual market and sales situation. The measures are to be implemented by the end of the year.



The issuance of the convertible bond will be supported by BankM AG. Further details can be found in the subscription offer, which is expected to be published in the Federal Gazette on September 13, 2023. From this date, it will also be accessible on the Company's website ( https://www.aap.de/) under the heading "Investors / Convertible bond".











-------------------------------------------------------

aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German Stock Exchanges -

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while at international level it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a hybrid sales strategy through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. This involves sales both via distribution agents and as part of partnerships with global orthopedic companies. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For further information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, beliefs and projections of the Management Board and currently available information. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in aap's public reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.







Contact:

aap Implantate AG; Marek Hahn; Member of the Management Board; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin

Phone: +49/30/750 19 - 178; Fax: +49/30/750 19 - 290; E-mail: m.hahn@aap.de