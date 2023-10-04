EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

aap places mandatory convertible bond 2023/2028 in the amount of EUR 2.5 million



04-Oct-2023 / 19:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") today completed the placement of the mandatory convertible bond 2023/2028, which the Company's Management Board resolved to issue with the approval of the Supervisory Board on September 8, 2023.



The issue met with apositive response from shareholders and new investors of aap in a capital market environment that remains challenging. A total of 2,427,837 bonds with a total nominal value of EUR 2,500,672.56 were placed as part of the public offering and the private placement. The mandatory convertible bond 2023/2028 has thus been subscribed to the extent of around 92 % of the bonds offered.



The mandatory convertible bond 2023/2028 carries an interest rate of 6 % per annum for a term of five years.



The bond is a key component of the refinancing process currently being implemented by aap. The proceeds will be used to secure the company's financing and will be accompanied by restructuring measures to make the operational trauma business profitable. The measures are to be implemented by the end of the year.



Trading of the mandatory convertible bond 2023/2028 (ISIN: DE000A351ZH9 / WKN: A351ZH) on the Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to commence at the beginning of the term of the mandatory convertible bond on October 6, 2023.



About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while at international level it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a hybrid sales strategy through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. This involves sales both via distribution agents and as part of partnerships with global orthopedic companies. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For further information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, beliefs and projections of the Management Board and currently available information. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in aap's public reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.







Contact:

aap Implantate AG; Marek Hahn; Member of the Management Board; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin

Tel.: 030/750 19 - 178; Fax: 030/750 19 - 290; E-mail: m.hahn@aap.de