Accelerated patient recruitment; adapted study protocol meets expectations for human clinical trial of breakthrough silver antibacterial coating technology



20.07.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

With regard to its innovative antibacterial silver coating technology, aap was able to successfully resume recruitment in the ongoing human clinical trial with an adapted study design and achieve a significant acceleration in patient recruitment after only a short time with the new study protocol.



Currently, aap expects patient recruitment to be completed in 12 to 18 months involving 12 to 14 clinical trial centers. Cure trials that have been very successful so far make aap optimistic that this result will also be reflected in the clinical trial.



With its groundbreaking surface modification technology, in which elemental silver is incorporated into the titanium surface in an extremely low but highly effective concentration, aap is aiming for a unique selling proposition that effectively counters increasing antibiotic resistance in medicine and has the potential to become the gold standard in traumatology. Depending on the human clinical trial and the regulatory authorities, aap expects the first market launch of the new technology in 3 years.



In addition to the human clinical trial, the Company will increasingly start to participate in events of the medical scientific societies, nationally and internationally, in the coming months and thus prepare the first steps of the market introduction phase to make the product better known in the market.











About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while at international level it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a hybrid sales strategy through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. This involves sales both via distribution agents and as part of partnerships with global orthopedic companies. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For further information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, beliefs and projections of the Management Board and currently available information. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in aap's public reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.







Contact:

aap Implantate AG; Marek Hahn; Member of the Management Board, CFO; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin

Phone: +49 (0)30 75019 - 134; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 - 290; E-Mail: m.hahn@aap.de