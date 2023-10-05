Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.10.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form:Merval AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:Dr. med.
First name:Nathalie
Last name(s):Krebs
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
aap Implantate AG

b) LEI
39120001TRQTQ01LPP57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description:Convertible bond (ISIN DE000A351ZH9)

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of subscription rights in the context of a subscription offer for a convertible bond)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
1.03 EUR149999.93 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
1.03 EUR149999.93 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language:English
Company:aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Internet:www.aap.de

 
