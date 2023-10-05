

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.10.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Merval AG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. med. First name: Nathalie Last name(s): Krebs Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

aap Implantate AG

b) LEI

39120001TRQTQ01LPP57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: Convertible bond (ISIN DE000A351ZH9)

b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of subscription rights in the context of a subscription offer for a convertible bond)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.03 EUR 149999.93 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.03 EUR 149999.93 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

05/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

