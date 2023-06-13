Advanced search
    AAQ   DE0005066609

AAP IMPLANTATE AG

(AAQ)
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2023-06-11
1.160 EUR    0.00%
10:53aExecutive Board proposes in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting various capital measures for resolution
EQ
05/25Aap CFO Marek Hahn ends his Management Board activities at the end of the year; contracts of CEO and COO extended until the end of 2025
EQ
05/25Aap Implantate AG Announces CFO Changes
CI
Executive Board proposes in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting various capital measures for resolution

06/13/2023 | 10:53am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Corporate Action
Executive Board proposes in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting various capital measures for resolution

13-Jun-2023 / 16:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The Management Board of aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") today resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to propose to the Company's Annual General Meeting to be convened on July 25, 2023, to resolve on the following capital measures:
  • Reduction of the share capital of the Company from currently EUR 8,955,849.00 by EUR 6,716,887.00 to EUR 2,238,962.00;
  • Authorization to acquire and use treasury shares pursuant to Sec. 71 (1) No. 8 AktG (up to an arithmetical total of 10 % of the Company's capital stock);
  • Adjustment of the Company's existing conditional capital;
  • Authorization to issue convertible bonds, bonds with warrants, profit participation rights and/or participating bonds (or combinations of these instruments) with the option to exclude subscription rights, and creation of a new Conditional Capital 2023/I in the amount of up to EUR 375,679.00; and
  • Creation of a new Authorized Capital 2023/I in the amount of EUR 1,119,481.00.

In addition, and in implementation of the requirements of the Statutory Audit Regulation (EU Regulation of June 16, 2014) on external auditor rotation, the Supervisory Board also proposes to the Annual General Meeting the election of a new auditor.

Further details and the other items to be resolved at the Annual General Meeting to be convened on July 25, 2023 can be found in the notice of the meeting, which will be published in good time on the Company's website (https://www.aap.de/) under the heading "Investors / Annual General Meeting" and in the Federal Gazette at https://www.bundesanzeiger.de/.





-------------------------------------------------------
aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German Stock Exchanges -

 

About aap Implantate AG
aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while at international level it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a hybrid sales strategy through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. This involves sales both via distribution agents and as part of partnerships with global orthopedic companies. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For further information, please visit our website at https://www.aap.de/.

 

Forward-looking statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, beliefs and projections of the Management Board and currently available information. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in aap's public reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.



Contact:
aap Implantate AG; Marek Hahn; Member of the Management Board/ CFO; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin
Phone: +49 (0)30 75019 - 134; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 - 290; Email: m.hahn@aap.de



End of Inside Information

13-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 75 01 90
Fax: +49 (0) 30 75 01 91 11
E-mail: info@aap.de
Internet: www.aap.de
ISIN: DE000A3H2101
WKN: A3H210
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1655857

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1655857  13-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655857&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
