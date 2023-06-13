Executive Board proposes in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting various capital measures for resolution

EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Corporate Action

The Management Board of aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") today resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to propose to the Company's Annual General Meeting to be convened on July 25, 2023, to resolve on the following capital measures:

Reduction of the share capital of the Company from currently EUR 8,955,849.00 by EUR 6,716,887.00 to EUR 2,238,962.00;

Authorization to acquire and use treasury shares pursuant to Sec. 71 (1) No. 8 AktG (up to an arithmetical total of 10 % of the Company's capital stock);

Adjustment of the Company's existing conditional capital;

Authorization to issue convertible bonds, bonds with warrants, profit participation rights and/or participating bonds (or combinations of these instruments) with the option to exclude subscription rights, and creation of a new Conditional Capital 2023/I in the amount of up to EUR 375,679.00; and

Creation of a new Authorized Capital 2023/I in the amount of EUR 1,119,481.00.

In addition, and in implementation of the requirements of the Statutory Audit Regulation (EU Regulation of June 16, 2014) on external auditor rotation, the Supervisory Board also proposes to the Annual General Meeting the election of a new auditor.



Further details and the other items to be resolved at the Annual General Meeting to be convened on July 25, 2023 can be found in the notice of the meeting, which will be published in good time on the Company's website (https://www.aap.de/) under the heading "Investors / Annual General Meeting" and in the Federal Gazette at https://www.bundesanzeiger.de/.











aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German Stock Exchanges -

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while at international level it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a hybrid sales strategy through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. This involves sales both via distribution agents and as part of partnerships with global orthopedic companies. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For further information, please visit our website at https://www.aap.de/.

Contact:

aap Implantate AG; Marek Hahn; Member of the Management Board/ CFO; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin

Phone: +49 (0)30 75019 - 134; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 - 290; Email: m.hahn@aap.de