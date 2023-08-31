EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Hiring of Jochen Rahner as Director Finance, IR and IT to succeed CFO Marek Hahn



31.08.2023 / 19:43 CET/CEST

aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Jochen Rahner will succeed CFO Mr. Marek Hahn as Director Finance, IR and IT as of November 1, 2023. Mr. Rahner has over 20 years of financial experience in various functions and holds a degree in mechanical engineering. We are convinced that Mr. Rahner will confidently lead the areas of Finance, Investor Relations and IT and are pleased to welcome him to aap on November 1, 2023.











aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German Stock Exchanges -

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while at international level it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a hybrid sales strategy through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. This involves sales both via distribution agents and as part of partnerships with global orthopedic companies. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For further information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

