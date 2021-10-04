aap Implantate : Turnaround after successful restructuring paves way for capital increase starting today - Attractive offer for shareholders and new investors

DGAP-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Financing

Turnaround after successful restructuring paves way for capital increase starting today - Attractive offer for shareholders and new investors



04.10.2021 / 07:30

With the turnaround following the successful restructuring of the last two years and the significant sales growth in the first half of 2021, aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") has laid the foundation for the capital increase starting today. The successes of the extensive restructuring are particularly reflected in a significant improvement in earnings (EBITDA Q2/2021 and H1/2021 both +>100% year-on-year) and a strongly improved operating cash flow (H1/2021: +>100% vs. H1/2020). In this context, aap was able to achieve positive EBITDA in both reporting periods for the first time since focusing on Trauma in 2016. In addition, the Company is clearly on a growth path and was able to record high double-digit sales increases in the first half of the year (Q2/2021: +74% year-on-year, H1/2021: +37% year-on-year).



Following the successful restructuring, the Company now urgently needs fresh funds to finance the planned sales growth and to initiate the human clinical study for its innovative antibacterial silver coating technology. Particularly in the U.S., a key focus market for aap, the Company is reaching its limits after the significant sales increases of recent quarters and urgently needs to invest in the sales structure and equipment there in order to be able to press ahead with the expansion with LOQTEQ(R).



With the current capital increase, aap now offers its shareholders and new investors the opportunity to participate in the future value development of an innovative and dynamically growing scale-up company (sales forecast FY/2021: +29% to 51% vs. FY/2020). In addition, the two disruptive and highly innovative future technologies - antibacterial silver coating and resorbable magnesium implants - offer further significant value potential, as they can change the medical technology industry sustainably and enable the Company to achieve unique selling points in the market. Particularly the antibacterial silver coating technology, which in times of increasing antibiotic resistance and multi-resistant germs represents an alternative solution in the fight against bacterial infections that is not based on antibiotics, offers enormous market potential. The very good results achieved in the first three human applications in particularly severe infections and complex bone fracture healing disorders with the Company's silver-coated implants are a positive indication for the planned human clinical study that aap aims to launch in Germany in the fourth quarter of 2021.



The proceeds from the capital increase are to be used specifically to finance the planned sales growth with a focus on the USA (especially investments in sets) and to initiate the study for the silver coating technology.



The subject of the offer is up to 1,500,000 new shares, which will initially be offered to the Company's shareholders for subscription. Shareholders can acquire one new share for every 2.3189 held aap shares during a subscription period, which begins today, 4 October 2021 (0:00 CEST), and is expected to end on 18 October 2021 (24:00 CEST). The subscription price is EUR 3.30 and thus offers an attractive discount of around 24% on the volume-weighted average stock market price of the last month[1]. Following the subscription period, new investors will have the opportunity to acquire unsubscribed new shares in a private placement. At the present time, aap has received legally binding commitments from shareholders and new investors to subscribe to new shares with a total volume of around EUR 2.7 million, which corresponds to around 54% of the capital increase. The Company considers this as a clear vote of confidence and sees itself strengthened in its chosen path of restructuring and repositioning.



The capital increase with subscription rights is accompanied by BankM AG. For further details regarding the transaction please refer to the subscription offer, which is available on aap's website (https://www.aap.de/) in the section "Investors / Capital Increase" as well as in the Federal Gazette under https://www.bundesanzeiger.de/.







[1] Volume-weighted average price in XETRA trading 1.9.-30.9.2021 = EUR 4.32.

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for trauma. The IP-protected portfolio includes besides the innovative anatomical plating system LOQTEQ(R) a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as the antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical and unmet needs in trauma. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups, and hospital groups, while at international level it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the US the Company pursues a hybrid distribution strategy with its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. Distribution is carried out both through distribution agents and partnerships with global orthopedic companies. aap Implantate AG's stock is listed in the General Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.



