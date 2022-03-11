Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AH   TH0688A10Z02

AAPICO HITECH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(AH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AAPICO Hitech Public : Notification on the Updates Regarding the Nomination of New Directors' Name List in Place of Retired Directors to be Proposed in the 2022 Annual General Meetings of Shareholders

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
11 Mar 2022 18:04:51
Headline
Notification on the Updates Regarding the Nomination of New Directors' Name List in Place of Retired Directors to be Proposed in the 2022 Annual General Meetings of Shareholders
Symbol
AH
Source
AH
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 20-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 10 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 15-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 14-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
  - Changing the director(s)
Venue of the meeting                     : Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok, 
11th floor, Surasak Ballroom 2 & 3
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 15-Mar-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 14-Mar-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.47
Par value (baht)                         : 1.00
Payment date                             : 19-May-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jul-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

AAPICO Hitech pcl published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AAPICO HITECH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:21aAAPICO HITECH PUBLIC : Notification on the Updates Regarding the Nomination of New Directo..
PU
02/28AAPICO HITECH PUBLIC : Notification of the resolution of the Board of Directors in relatio..
PU
02/28AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Director
CI
02/28AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited Proposes Cash Dividend for Fiscal Year Ended 31 De..
CI
02/28AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
2021Notification of the Resolution of the Board of Directors in Relation to the Approval of..
PU
2021AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
2021AAPICO HITECH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : AH) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021AAPICO HITECH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021Aapico Hitech Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended J..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 21 963 M 663 M 663 M
Net income 2022 1 110 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
Net Debt 2022 9 907 M 299 M 299 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,83x
Yield 2022 4,26%
Capitalization 8 339 M 252 M 252 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart AAPICO HITECH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 23,50 THB
Average target price 31,63 THB
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yeap Swee Chuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Teo Lee Ngo Finance Director & Executive Director
Yeap Xin Rhu Secretary, CFO & Director-Purchase
Yao Chia Chen General Manager-Manufacturing & Operations
Kenneth Ng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AAPICO HITECH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-12.96%252
DENSO CORPORATION-25.53%46 669
APTIV PLC-35.93%28 588
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-23.20%17 643
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.74%17 636
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.75%16 284