Surrey, BC, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAPKI Ventures Inc., formerly Pushfor Tech Inc. ("AAPKI" or the "Company") (CSE: APKI) (FFT: 64Q), announced that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of $1,000 convertible debenture units (the “Debentures”). The Company raised proceeds of $100,000. The Debentures mature on the date (the "Maturity Date") that is 12 months from the date of issuance (the "Closing Date") and bear interest at a rate of 10.0% per annum from the Closing Date, payable on the earlier of the Maturity Date or the Conversion Date.



This Debentures allows investors to convert their debentures into units of the Company at a conversion price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. The warrants are exercisable at $0.05, granting the holder the right to purchase additional common shares for a period of 3 years following the issuance.

The proceeds of the financing will be used for the expansion of the Company's business and for general corporate purposes.

