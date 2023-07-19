AAR CORP. has received approval from the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners to proceed with the construction of a 114,000 square foot facility adjacent to the Company's existing hangar at Miami International Airport, as announced earlier this week. AAR plans to break ground on the new facility in second quarter of its fiscal year 2024 and complete construction within 24 months.

Over time, Miami-Dade County is expected to reimburse the anticipated $50 million cost to construct the hangar. This will increase capacity at AAR's Miami Airframe MRO by 33%. This project supports AAR's earlier announced extension and expansion of its United Airlines MRO relationship, with AAR contracted to provide a minimum of 10 lines of maintenance support across its Miami, Florida, and Rockford, Illinois, facilities.

The additional workload will create more than 250 AAR careers in Miami.