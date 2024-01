Jan 8 (Reuters) - Aviation services provider AAR Corp said on Monday it did not perform any work on or near the mid-cabin exit door plug of the Alaska Air aircraft that had a cabin panel ripped off while in mid-air.

"AAR was contracted by Alaska Airlines to perform a 2KU Modification (Wi-Fi modification) on the aircraft that was performed from Nov. 27 to Dec. 7, 2023," AAR said. (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)