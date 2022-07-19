Log in
    AIR   US0003611052

AAR CORP.

(AIR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
44.24 USD   +5.64%
05:42pAAR Wins 20-Year Contract From Defense Logistics Agency
MT
05:31pAAR awarded first Captains of Industry contract by the U.S. Department of Defense's DLA focused on distribution of sustainment services
GL
05:30pAAR awarded first Captains of Industry contract by the U.S. Department of Defense's DLA focused on distribution of sustainment services
AQ
AAR awarded first Captains of Industry contract by the U.S. Department of Defense's DLA focused on distribution of sustainment services

07/19/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Wood Dale, Illinois, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has been awarded a Captains of Industry contract with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), establishing a long-term strategic relationship to provide total global supply chain support to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and U.S. allies.

DLA’s Captains of Industry contracts are holistic support contracts with built in performance metrics geared to improve readiness for weapon systems. Contracts are awarded to partners who are able to help DoD increase warfighter readiness.

This 20-year term contract incorporates total supply chain support strategies, including but not limited to parts supply, performance-based logistics, engineering and technical solutions, depot and field maintenance activities, repair development, and forecasting and planning.

This contract will enable new AAR / OEM partnerships with DLA, which will allow for more efficient and open information sharing, mutual identification of opportunities, and contractual execution of sustainment solutions.

“This contract strengthens our relationship with the DLA by supporting their strategic mission to deliver improved readiness and transform logistics support,” said Christopher Gross, Senior Director, Program Management, OEM Solutions – Government. “This U.S. government-AAR partnership recognizes AAR’s unique ability to provide flexible, timely, and cost-effective support to the U.S. Armed Services and Foreign Military Sale (FMS) end-users,” said Timothy Driscoll, Vice President, OEM Solutions – Government.

For more information on AAR’s OEM Solutions, visit aarcorp.com/oems.

About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which reflect management’s expectations about future conditions, including enabling AAR to bring on new OEM / DLA partnerships, which will allow for more efficient and open information sharing, mutual identification of opportunities, and contractual execution of sustainment solutions, strengthening our relationship with the DLA and AAR’s unique ability to provide flexible, timely, and cost-effective support.. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘likely,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘seek,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘would,’’ or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 804 M - -
Net income 2022 79,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 62,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 458 M 1 458 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart AAR CORP.
AAR Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AAR CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 41,88 $
Average target price 54,67 $
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Holmes President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Sean M. Gillen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David P. Storch President, Chief Operating & Executive Officer
Lori Knudson Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Marc Jay Walfish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AAR CORP.6.76%1 458
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.01%133 179
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION12.09%103 223
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.15%69 835
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION2.06%58 148
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.97%42 456