  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AAR Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   US0003611052

AAR CORP.

(AIR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-13 pm EDT
56.09 USD   +2.26%
04:06pAAR awarded on the USA Today America's Climate Leaders 2023 list
GL
06/12AAR to host Investor Day
GL
06/07Appointments : John M. Holmes Named Chairman of the Board of Directors of AAR
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AAR awarded on the USA Today America's Climate Leaders 2023 list

06/13/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
Wood Dale, Illinois, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has been awarded on the USA Today list of America’s Climate Leaders 2023. This prestigious award is presented by USA Today and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on May 24, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the USA Today website.

America’s Climate Leaders 2023 were selected based on a two-step process:

  • Application and Research Phase: Companies could be included on the list by applying online or by having the necessary data publicly available.
  • Data Analysis and Scoring Phase: For all companies meeting the inclusion criteria, the year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate) was calculated.

“AAR is pleased to be recognized on the USA Today list of America’s Climate Leaders 2023,” said Jessica Garascia, AAR’s Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer, and Secretary. “We have taken great strides to advance our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and to help ensure AAR is positioned as a leader among our peers regarding reporting and disclosing ESG data.”

In 2021, AAR launched its inaugural ESG Report that included GHG emissions data and GRI and SASB disclosures. AAR published its 2022 ESG Report the following year and added TCFD disclosures. The Company continues to explore opportunities to become a more sustainable business and plans to issue an updated ESG fact sheet this fall.

For more information on AAR’s ESG initiatives, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/about/environmental-social-and-governance-esg/.

About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.


All news about AAR CORP.
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AAR CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 962 M - -
Net income 2023 95,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 289 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 873 M 1 873 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart AAR CORP.
Duration : Period :
AAR Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAR CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 54,85 $
Average target price 60,50 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Holmes Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & COO
Sean M. Gillen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lori Knudson Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Jessica A. Garascia Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & VP
Marc Jay Walfish Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AAR CORP.22.16%1 873
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.49%144 965
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.89%116 463
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-16.74%68 870
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-14.45%58 349
BAE SYSTEMS PLC10.84%36 121
