  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AAR Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   US0003611052

AAR CORP.

(AIR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:55 2022-07-26 pm EDT
42.38 USD   +0.13%
04:06pAAR awarded two-year contract to support Royal Norwegian Air Force P-8A logistics
GL
04:05pAAR awarded two-year contract to support Royal Norwegian Air Force P-8A logistics
AQ
11:23aAAR announces implementation of Airvolution digital repair cycle management tool with Textron Aviation Defense
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AAR awarded two-year contract to support Royal Norwegian Air Force P-8A logistics

07/26/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Wood Dale, Illinois, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, was awarded a two-year contract with two option years by the Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation to provide commercial common parts for the Royal Norwegian Air Force P-8A aircraft fleet of five aircraft.

“AAR is excited to support the Royal Norwegian Air Force’s P-8A fleet,” said John B. Cooper, AAR Senior Vice President for Global Government and Defense. “We will draw on our extensive knowledge and experience managing the P-8A and commercial B-737 Next Generation (NG) series aircraft and supply chains to deliver the support that Norway needs.”

Under the terms of this contract, AAR will provide the initial provisioning requirements and ongoing re-provisioning demands for B-737 NG-series aircraft commercial common parts, including both consumables and repairables, and deliver ground support for aircraft. AAR will assist with spares forecasting and material planning and will manage the inspection, maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification, and upgrade of repairable parts.

“This program builds on AAR’s successful strategic expansion into government programs outside of the USA, and we are particularly excited to extend our P-8A platform support to the Royal Norwegian Air Force,” said Nicholas Gross, AAR Senior Vice President of Integrated Solutions.

For more information about AAR’s Government Solutions, please visit aarcorp.com/integrated-solutions/government-solutions/.

 

About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which reflect management’s expectations about future conditions, including the ability to continue to build on AAR’s successful strategic expansion into government programs outside of the USA. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘likely,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘seek,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘would,’’ or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

 


Analyst Recommendations on AAR CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 920 M - -
Net income 2023 104 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6,95 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 475 M 1 475 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 74,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 42,32 $
Average target price 52,67 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Holmes President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Sean M. Gillen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David P. Storch President, Chief Operating & Executive Officer
Lori Knudson Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Marc Jay Walfish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AAR CORP.5.92%1 475
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION9.47%140 253
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.07%106 008
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION16.74%70 466
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION3.98%60 645
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.58%43 648